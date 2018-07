Off the map

"You get what you pay for. Pay a lot and you get an expensive life. Take what's free, and you get freedom."

Kika Kat & Hib Chickena

Η Chelsea με "το βιβλίο που της άλλαξε τη ζωή". My favorite book is Off The Map by Hib Chickena and Kika Kat. It's a zine turned into a book. I love this book because it's inspiring and honest. I enjoy traveling and do so often, but I have always felt the need to plan everything, this book inspired me to be spontaneous because there is so much more adventure and so much more to learn that way!"