Mπουζούκια στα χιόνια. Ούτε οι γαλλικές Άλπεις δεν γλίτωσαν από τη λαίλαπα των greek big spenders και του Αντώνη Ρέμου φέτος καθώς το Nammos στην Κουρσεβέλ έκανε νυχτερινή πίστα στο σάλε.
Το μενού λένε πως κόστιζε 400 ευρώ- αλλά σημειώστε πως μάλλον δεν περιελάμβανε τα ποτά... Συνεπώς καταλαβαίνουμε όλοι ποιοι το μάζεψαν χριστουγεννιάτικα και έτρεχαν να ακούσουν Ρέμο στις βουνοκορφές.
Για την ώρα δεν υπάρχει και πολύ υλικό στο Instagram-πράγμα παράδοξο γιατί η μισή χαρά όσων πάνε σε κάτι τέτοια είναι το να τους δουν οι άλλοι που δεν πήγαν. Μπορεί εκεί ψηλά να μην είχαν σήμα γιατί σου λέει χθες είχε και χιονοθύελλα.
Παρακάτω βλέπετε ένα ταλαίπωρο άλογο που κλήθηκε να μεταφέρει έτσι τους πελάτες των τραπεζιών. Μαθαίνουμε όμως από το protothema που είχε στείλει και άνθρωπο για επιτόπιο ρεπορτάζ πως είχαν και έλκηθρα με σκυλιά...
Στα πρώτα τραπέζια λέγεται πως ήταν Λιβανέζοι επιχειρηματίες που δεν χάνουν κανένα event με τον Αντώνη Ρέμο - Το γιατί είναι τόσο μεγάλοι φανς στη Μέση Ανατολή είναι μυστήριο.
Γενικά πάντως δεν έγινε και «σκοτωμός» γιατί το σαλέ δεν είναι και μπουζούκια στην Αθήνα και χωρούσε μόλις 300 πελάτες. Αλλά καθώς ήταν όλοι εφοπλιστές και επιχειρηματίες βγήκαν τα έξοδα.
Ο Αντώνης Ρεμος φιλοξενήθηκε μαζί με την σύζυγο του Υβόννη και το παιδί τους στο πολυτελές «Grandes Alpes Private Hotel», λέει το ρεπορτάζ.
Και μερικά βίντεο από το δρώμενο...
We are Courchevel We know Courchevel since 1987 OneConcierge.one the Only Snapchat : Vip_concierge Travel Planner Travel agency Courchevel is the most famous ski resort in Europe, Call us now to plan your next winter in Courchevel ! Get your own Personal Assistant everywhere in the World Private Concierge services ☎️+33 750 208 814 ☎️Whatssap +33 750 208 814 [email protected] Www.oneconcierge.one [email protected] Http://www.LFprivateservices.com Ask for our famous 👉 ✨✨✨ ✨SUMMER 2018 GOLDEN SUMMER TOUR✨✨✨✨✨ We take care of everything that can be time consuming or a source of stress: Booking your: -flights, -Private Jet, -Yacht and super Yacht renting, -Managing your transfers, -Rentals services, -Hotel bookings, -Rental and sales of villas and Chalets, -Restaurant and clubs bookings, -Ski renting -Ski instructors fully certified -Security -Luxury cars -Private parties …. ✨Are only the tip of the iceberg.✨ YOUR SPECIAL & PRIVATE VIP PACKAGES Our team is here to help organise and manage your entire holiday whether it be for -a month, -a week, -a day or -even just a night. We organise Private parties. Weddings, Hen night , Stag night, Bachelor , bachelorette parties and more... You also have the option of having a customised Day to day Night after night Schedule set up by our team to suit your needs and desires on a personal level. ✨Ask for our special packages ✨ 👉Family package 👉Healthy package 👉Party package And our famous (created and invented by us in 2009) the 👉 SUMMER GOLDEN TOUR ✨ 👉👉👉👉👉👉FOLLOW US👈👈👈👈 www.LFprivateservices.com ⭐️Snapchat : vip_concierge ⭐️Facebook: @courchevelvip ⭐️Instagram : Courchevel_VIP_concierges ⭐️Twitter: @vipconcierge3 #mycourchevel #Courchevel #courchevel1850 #courchevel2018 #courchevelconcierge #courchevelvip #courchevelbynight #courchevelski #courchevelskiinstructors #skiinstructors #courchevelchalet #lamangeoire #courchevelhotel #nammos#courchevelOnly #courchevelnightlife #courchevelheliski #nammoscourchevel #winter2018 #Mykonos #ibiza #sainttropez #formentera #heliski #picoftheday #dubai #ski - [ ]
We are Courchevel We know Courchevel since 1987 OneConcierge.one the Only Snapchat : Vip_concierge Travel Planner Travel agency Courchevel is the most famous ski resort in Europe, Call us now to plan your next winter in Courchevel ! Get your own Personal Assistant everywhere in the World Private Concierge services ☎️+33 750 208 814 ☎️Whatssap +33 750 208 814 [email protected] Www.oneconcierge.one [email protected] Http://www.LFprivateservices.com Ask for our famous 👉 ✨✨✨ ✨SUMMER 2018 GOLDEN SUMMER TOUR✨✨✨✨✨ We take care of everything that can be time consuming or a source of stress: Booking your: -flights, -Private Jet, -Yacht and super Yacht renting, -Managing your transfers, -Rentals services, -Hotel bookings, -Rental and sales of villas and Chalets, -Restaurant and clubs bookings, -Ski renting -Ski instructors fully certified -Security -Luxury cars -Private parties …. ✨Are only the tip of the iceberg.✨ YOUR SPECIAL & PRIVATE VIP PACKAGES Our team is here to help organise and manage your entire holiday whether it be for -a month, -a week, -a day or -even just a night. We organise Private parties. Weddings, Hen night , Stag night, Bachelor , bachelorette parties and more... You also have the option of having a customised Day to day Night after night Schedule set up by our team to suit your needs and desires on a personal level. ✨Ask for our special packages ✨ 👉Family package 👉Healthy package 👉Party package And our famous (created and invented by us in 2009) the 👉 SUMMER GOLDEN TOUR ✨ 👉👉👉👉👉👉FOLLOW US👈👈👈👈 www.LFprivateservices.com ⭐️Snapchat : vip_concierge ⭐️Facebook: @courchevelvip ⭐️Instagram : Courchevel_VIP_concierges ⭐️Twitter: @vipconcierge3 #mycourchevel #Courchevel #courchevel1850 #courchevel2018 #courchevelconcierge #courchevelvip #courchevelbynight #courchevelski #courchevelskiinstructors #skiinstructors #courchevelchalet #lamangeoire #courchevelhotel #nammos#courchevelOnly #courchevelnightlife #courchevelheliski #nammoscourchevel #winter2018 #Mykonos #ibiza #sainttropez #formentera #heliski #picoftheday #dubai #ski - [ ]
Και όταν ακούς ότι το μαγαζί γέμισε Άραβες, Έλληνες και Λιβανέζους είναι το πιο φυσικό. Οι Ευρωπαίοι και γενικά οι κανονικοί VIP'S δεν ασχολούνται με όλο αυτό το σκυλολόι.
Πιο καρακιτσαριό από αυτά που ακούνε οι Γερμανοί (schlager music κλπ) δεν έχει. Για να μην πούμε τι επιτυχία είχαν εκεί, στους ντόπιους, όχι στους Έλληνες μετανάστες, τραγουδιστές στυλ Cordalis.