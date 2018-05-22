Αυτή τη στιγμή το hashtag #TakeBackPostPartum μετρά στο Instagram σχεδόν 85.000 δημοσιεύσεις κι ανάμεσα στις κορυφαίες είναι η πρόσφατη ανάρτηση της Κρίσι Τάιγκεν, που πριν λίγες ημέρες γέννησε το δεύτερο παιδί της με τον Τζον Λέτζεντ.
Αυτό που επιχείρησαν -λίγο κομψά εδώ- το διάσημο μοντέλο και χιλιάδες ακόμη άσημες γυναίκες είναι να δείξουν την πραγματική εικόνα μιας μητέρας αμέσως μετά την γέννηση ενός παιδιού και το πώς ακριβώς δείχνει το σώμα της και η κοιλιά της, που αρκετές φορές έχει ραγάδες από την εγκυμοσύνη.
MORE OF THIS PLEASE. I have always loved @chrissyteigen but her postpartum realness makes my girl crush throb harder. This is how I wish we all had it down... topless, baby in arms, getting a piece of fruit. Let's bust the #bouncebackmyth and support celebs that rock the #postpartumrevolution and help #takebackpostpartum. We need it so badly. . . . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #fourthtrimester #postpartumwellness #birthisbeautiful #4thtrimester #birthmatters #birthdoula #naturalbirth #motherhoodrising #expectingwomban #doulalove #newmom #thirdtimester #newmomlife #blissafterbirth #tribedemama #doulasrock #midwifery #normalizebirth #uniteinmotherhood #babymoon #birthwithoutfear #sacredpregnancy #sacredpostpartum #stopcensoringmotherhood #empoweredbirthproject #doulalove #empoweredbirth
Ο λογαριασμός «TakeBackPostPartum» περιλαμβάνει φωτογραφίες από μητέρες που φιλοδοξούν να βοηθήσουν άλλες μαμάδες να αποδεχθούν τον εαυτό τους και το σώμα τους, όπως είναι, επιδεικνύοντας με υπερηφάνεια τις δικές τους «ουλές από τη μάχη».
Βασικός στόχος να διαδοθεί η ιδέα πως οι γυναίκες δεν είναι υποχρεωμένες να «συνέλθουν» αμέσως μετά τον τοκετό και πως δεν πρέπει για κανένα λόγο να ντρέπονται για το σώμα τους.
Then just listen. How many of you have actually been asked how #postpartum is going for YOU instead of being asked about the baby? Baby is fine, thank you very much. They eat, sleep, and shit whenever they damn well please. Mom (and dad) though? She/he barely gets to do any of that and most definitely not when they please. Ask, listen, give solidarity and offer support when applicable. If you can’t do that, just smile or buy them a large coffee. ☕️❤️ Love, Mama J @januaryharshe _ Disclaimer: most people are well intentioned, but it doesn’t change the fact the conversation needs to shift. #changetheconversation #takebackpostpartum
«Μια καισαρική τομή, δέρμα που περισσεύει, ραγάδες εγκυμοσύνης και μύες που έχουν καταρρεύσει. Αυτή είμαι εγώ. Το θαύμα της ζωής», γράφει στη φωτογραφία της μια από τις γυναίκες. Μια άλλη μητέρα δημοσίευσε μια φωτογραφία της να θηλάζει κλαίγοντας, αποκαλύπτοντας πως τραβήχτηκε ενώ η ίδια περνούσε επιλόχειο κατάθλιψη.
«Ζήτησα να με τραβήξουν μια φωτογραφία για να θυμάμαι πόσο μακριά έχω φτάσει, αν ποτέ έβγαινα από όλο αυτό. Είχα πιάσει πιο πάτο κι από τον πάτο, δεν ήμουν καν ο εαυτός μου», γράφει στη λεζάντα της μια άλλη γυναίκα.
"This is a picture I most likely will not keep up for very long. This is me, at the peak of my postpartum depression. I asked Shiloh to take a picture of me, so I could remember how far I’d come, if I ever came out of it. I was lower than low, I wasn’t even myself. Looking back at this photo I remember perfectly the pain I felt, the dread in waking up everyday, the physical pain that engulfed me from thoughts in my brain. I had never known consuming, mind altering emotion such as this that flooded every fiber of my being, making its way through my veins like a plague. This is what postpartum depression looks like, or at least what it did for me. I didn’t want to leave this life, but it seemed like the only way that would rid me of the pain I was in. I didn’t ask for it, it wasn’t welcome. But there it was, and I kicked its fucking ass and beat it to the ground before I let it consume me, or much worse, take my life." @themanifestingmamma #thisisppd . . . . #ppd #postpartumdepression #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #overcomingppd #mentalhealthsupport #communityovercompetition #stopcensoringmotherhood #motherhoodunited #motherhoodrising #motherhood #takebackpostpartum
Feeling this. ❤️ “My body feels broken... everything hurts... I don’t feel like I’m bonding as easily this time around... today has gone to shit.” @austinbirthphotos _ These are excerpts from my raw postpartum session with this incredible woman, mother, human, photographer and friend @heathergallagher.photography _ #takebackpostpartum #postpartumwithoutfear #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #birthbecomesher #birthwithoutfear #candidmotherhood #fourthtrimester #thesincerestoryteller #dearphotographer #postpartum #birthphotographer
Η ιδέα του πρότζεκτ ανήκει στην January Harshe από το Τέξας, που είναι μητέρα έξι παιδιών. Όπως λέει την εμπνεύστηκε επειδή εξοργίστηκε με τους διαφημιστές που χρησιμοποιούσαν φωτογραφίες με το hashtag #postpartum προκειμένου να προωθήσουν κρέμες για ραγάδες και ροφήματα απώλειας βάρους. Αυτό που επιχειρεί τώρα είναι να κατακλυστεί το συγκεκριμένο hashtag από αληθινές φωτογραφίες, που εμπνέουν θετικότητα και αποδοχή.
“Mummy tummy (yes women grow body hair too). Someone recently said to me that I’d be able to get rid of my tummy pouch, I just wasn’t working hard enough, if I exercised more, and if I was stricter with what I ate I’d have a flat stomach again. Although it didn’t upset or affect the way I feel about my body, I believe it needs to be addressed nonetheless. _ My “tummy pooch” is a byproduct of three things- loose skin, an ab separation, and adhesions causing my scar to be pulled inwards (creating a dip.) It has nothing to do with my overall weight. LOTS of mothers wear marks from pregnancy and child birth and i’s a MISCONCEPTION that you can get rid of these marks through diet or exercise. You cannot starve your way to taut skin. Nor can you exercise away indented scars. Yes, you can work towards getting your stomach as flat as possible if that’s what you want, but these unrealistic expectations can be harmful. _ It’s ok to bare the marks of your pregnancy and birth proudly. The same as it’s ok to feel a little bit upset and like a stranger in your new body. It’s human. Learning to accept and love yourself as you are is a process- it’s ok if you’re not quite there yet. It’s also ok to work towards personal body goals, working out and eating healthily to sculpt your body in a particular way doesn’t mean that you have to hate the body you’re in now. On the contrary. It’s all about doing what makes you feel happy and accomplished. _ What is NEVER ok is someone telling you that you should work harder to attain an unachievable body image- so that you might fit THEIR expectations of what the female body should look like. That shit needs to be shut down immediately. If someone can’t accept your postpartum body or encourages you to change any aspect of the way you look because they don’t feel comfortable with it- that is THEIR problem, THEIR issue that needs to be worked on. It ultimately stems from their own insecurities. _ Never allow someone to make you feel bad about your body and never apologise for your body. Your body created life! If that’s not something to be proud of, to be in absolute awe of, then I don’t know what is!” @mamaclog #takebackpostpartum
“I spent Mothers Day blissfully disconnected with all my boys. 💛 Instead of posting a done up photo depicting the highlight reel version of motherhood, I wanted to share this picture... because THIS is motherhood. This picture was taken hours after Cash arrived & it shows the reality of how much your mind, body & soul change after bringing life into the world. Stretch marks, saggy skin, exhaustion, a body that will never be the same... but 1000% worth it for the reward I received. 💛 To all you beautiful mamas out there rocking the body motherhood gave you!” 👊🏼 @mandi_kamp #takebackpostpartum #birthwithoutfear #postpartum #honestmotherhood
"When you’re a bigger woman, somehow it makes certain people think you don’t deserve to say you have a “real” postpartum body. . THIS. IS. FALSE. . You grew a human. You birthed a human, whether they came out of your lady bits or through surgery. You have a postpartum body. Period. End of story. It doesn’t matter what that body looks like. There is no definition of what a postpartum body is supposed to look like, contrary to what some people will try and force you to believe. You will see women who have no marks, or have 50. You will see women whose stomachs went right back to being smooth and flat, or hang down with loose skin. You will see women who have lots of fat on their bellies, or who have none. You will see women who were in great shape and toned when they got pregnant and women who were considered “plus size” when they got pregnant. Some women stayed in shape through pregnancy while others gained weight. But what do all of these women have in common after birthing these adorable humans? . They. Have. A. Postpartum. Body. . They have a story. Their story matters and it counts. They can post the photo if they want to. And not every photo will look the same. I am SO DONE with hearing that certain women aren’t allowed to consider their body a “real” postpartum body and post their love for it. . So here it is. Another lovely photo of my postpartum body." @meg.boggs #takebackpostpartum
"To all the women today who are mamas - you are stunning. Wear your stripes proudly. May our daughters only hear us speak positively about our bodies and how they’ve changed because we carried them. May they be raised in households where they are delighted in, celebrated, and cherished always and not based on their outward appearance. Speak life into their hearts." ❤️ @jenn.newm #postpartum #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum
"I may be a little softer but ultimately I am stronger and these marks just remind me of where I once tightly held and grew Emilia Ren. This body, ME, I may not be the same but if she can find so much comfort and safety in this body, I will as well." @whenalexsmiles ❤️ #3weekspostpartum #takebackpostpartum