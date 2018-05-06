Ο Ντουέιν Τζόνσον - γνωστός και ως "The Rock"- είναι από τις πιο συμπαθείς celebrity φυσιογνωμίες των ΗΠΑ και όχι τυχαία. Η προσήλωσή του στην οικογένεια, τη σύζυγο και τα παιδιά του δεν κρύβεται και άπειρες φορές ο Τζόνσον μοιράζεται οικογενειακές στιγμές του στο Instagram.
Πιο πρόσφατη αυτή που καλωσόρισε στη ζωή του τη νεογέννητη κόρη του Τάνια με ένα πολύ τρυφερό μήνυμα, που -δικαίως- άγγιξε εκατομμύρια ανθρώπους, ειδικά γυναίκες και κυρίως μητέρες. Όμως, αυτή δεν είναι η μόνη φορά που ο Τζάνσον κάνει τη διαφορά ως μπαμπάς.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Να, μερικές ακόμη στιγμές που μοιράστηκε και έκαναν αίσθηση για όλους τους σωστούς λόγους.
Όταν έμαθε ότι το τρίτο παιδί που περίμενε με τη σύζυγο του και έβαλε την κόρη του Τζάσμιν να ανακοινώσει το φύλο του μωρού στους followers του.
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
Όταν συγκινημένος ευχαρίστησε την πρωτότοκη κόρη του για το μήνυμα που του έγραψε για τη μέρα του πατέρα.
My #1. Had the BEST Father's Day having my first daughter @simonegjohnson come to set to hang w/ me while I worked. She gave me a Father's Day card and wrote something far more inspiring than I'm sure she expected it to be. *I'm so proud to call you my dad. I admire how hard you work and are always so kind to everyone. It truly motivates me and I love you so so much. The thing that got me the most was the realization that of all the things I do that could influence my kid, she's motivated by hard work and kindness. Not fame, not money or flashy things to buy, but hard work and kindness. I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now;) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world.. hard work and kindness. She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I'm proud this apple didn't fall far from the tree. My#1 #BestFathersDay #ProudSilverback #HardWorkAndKindness 🤙🏾🦍
Όταν ανέβασε ένα βίντεο με το αγαπημένο παιχνίδι της κόρης του Τζάσμιν, όταν ήταν ακόμη μωρό. Ποιο ήταν αυτό; Το να χτυπάει τη φαλάκρα του μπαμπά της. Για την ιστορία αυτό το βίντεο συγκέντρωσε πάνω από 1 εκ. likes.
Finally my big head is used for more than just a place to hang my hat.😉 The joys of being home w/ my ohana and playin' one of our fav games - slap daddy's head 'til I can see his big scary face. Song playing in the background is "O Tiare" (Justin Young). A song I started singing to her every day since she was one week old. Samoan lyrics are beautiful, "Ia alofa le Atua, ma tausi ia te 'oe..." which translates to "may God take loving care of you". When Jasmine learns to talk, I'm sure she'll ask me to please stop singing😂. I must now go do something very manly and bad ass to counterbalance this post. #Ohana #Aiga #Grateful #SlapDaddysHeadCauseItsABigToy
Όταν ντύθηκε ολόκληρος... Πίκατσου για να διασκεδάσει την μικρότερη -τότε- κόρη του.
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
Όταν κάνει πλάκα με τις ικανότητες του ως... νταντά. Πριν από λίγο καιρό συνάδελφος του του έδωσε να κρατήσει για λίγο το μωρό της για να περάσει από το κόκκινο χαλί. Η αντίδραση της μικρής τα λέει όλα!