Το «Golden Retriever Egg Challenge» είναι η νέα viral πρόκληση που έχει κατακλύσει το ίντερνετ και ξεκίνησε όταν μια γυναίκα θέλησε να δοκιμάσει πόσο «απαλό και ευγενικό» κράτημα έχει το στόμα του Γκόλντεν Ριτρίβερ της.

Έκτοτε ιδιοκτήτες βάζουν μανιωδώς αυγά στο στόμα των σκύλων τους για να δουν αν θα τα κρατήσουν ή θα τα σπάσουν και το θέαμα είναι φυσικά απολαυστικό, αλλά οι κτηνίατροι προειδοποιούν πως αυτό δεν είναι καθόλου καλό για τους σκύλους.

Η θεία ενός χρήστη διάβαζε κάπου στο ίντερνετ πως το στόμα ενός Γκόλντεν Ριτρίβερ είναι τόσο απαλό που μπορεί να κρατήσει μέσα ένα άβραστο αυγό χωρίς να το σπάσει, οπότε αποφάσισε να το δοκιμάσει στο σκύλο της, την Sookie. Η απόπειρα στέφθηκε με απόλυτη επιτυχία, η Sookie έγινε διάσημη και το «Golden Retriever Egg Challenge» είχε μόλις γεννηθεί.

my aunt read online that a golden retriever’s mouth is so gentle they can hold an egg in their mouth without cracking it so she tried it on her dog and well pic.twitter.com/6SDyUI3v4j — elizabeth gillies fan account (@Iaurdreyfuss) 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Επειδή όμως στα χρόνια του ίντερνετ, τίποτα δεν παραμένει αστείο και αθώο για πολύ καιρό, οι κτηνίατροι έσπευσαν να πάρουν θέση για την εξάπλωση της νέας πρόκλησης και προειδοποιούν τους ιδιοκτήτες να προσέχουν. Η Κτηνιατρική Ένωση Αυστραλίας εξέδωσε σχετική ανακοίνωση όπου τονίζει πως πρόκειται για κάτι δυνητικά επικίνδυνο για το σκύλο, καθώς το αυγό μπορεί να έχει σαλμονέλα, ακόμη και στο κέλυφος ή όταν σπάσει να προκαλέσει πνιγμό στον σκύλο.

Όπως και να έχει τα βίντεο γλυκών και ανυποψίαστων σκύλων που βρίσκονται ξαφνικά με ένα αυγό στο στόμα τους είναι δεκάδες και κάποιοι τα καταφέρνουν ενώ άλλοι όχι, ανεξαρτήτως ράτσας:

Gave him a raw egg and he didn't break it😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/5jJkUnDxXy — Zo (@ZoeySegriff) 30 Ιουνίου 2016

Read online golden retriever’s mouths are so gentle they can hold an egg without cracking it. We tried it annnnnd....... bubs did good but mom missed the egg when he dropped it 😂🤣😅 ooppps. *sound on* pic.twitter.com/mydgLlG4yT — Nicole Robinson (@n_rrobinson) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Golden Retriever egg challenge:

Some just really like the taste.... pic.twitter.com/ku7BN104sJ — Vanessa Leone (@vrleone) 6 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

I tried to test the theory of a golden retriever’s mouth being so gentle that they won’t even crack an egg but my golden doodle is scared of the egg.... pic.twitter.com/qKzn2eEzL3 — Allison Lockhart (@A_Lock1) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Don’t try the golden retriever challenge with a Shepard 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6OC2AwSaXN — Lyndsay reeves (@ReevesLyndsay) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

we tried to see if our corgi could hold an egg like the golden retriever and his mouth was too small lmao pic.twitter.com/WGc9KLfajn — maria (@koopakoot) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Here’s my pit doing the golden retriever egg challenge and then stealing the egg. pic.twitter.com/lfvgS0j5Zv — Michele🐾 (@MishMarchitto) 6 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

The whole golden retriever holding an egg thing...MINE ATE IT pic.twitter.com/TFDrb74esp — Erica Chanaud (@erica_chanaud) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

Did the Golden Retriever egg challenge with my half-Golden Retriever, half-Border Collie. Apparently, Goldens have very gentle and soft mouths!



He didn’t disappoint ❤️

Yes, he was adamant on taking the egg outside.

Who knows what would’ve happened then... pic.twitter.com/dRv8fZ3QWv — Juliana Combs (@jewleanna) 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2018