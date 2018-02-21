Το «Golden Retriever Egg Challenge» είναι η νέα viral πρόκληση που έχει κατακλύσει το ίντερνετ και ξεκίνησε όταν μια γυναίκα θέλησε να δοκιμάσει πόσο «απαλό και ευγενικό» κράτημα έχει το στόμα του Γκόλντεν Ριτρίβερ της.

 

Έκτοτε ιδιοκτήτες βάζουν μανιωδώς αυγά στο στόμα των σκύλων τους για να δουν αν θα τα κρατήσουν ή θα τα σπάσουν και το θέαμα είναι φυσικά απολαυστικό, αλλά οι κτηνίατροι προειδοποιούν πως αυτό δεν είναι καθόλου καλό για τους σκύλους. 

 

Η θεία ενός χρήστη διάβαζε κάπου στο ίντερνετ πως το στόμα ενός Γκόλντεν Ριτρίβερ είναι τόσο απαλό που μπορεί να κρατήσει μέσα ένα άβραστο αυγό χωρίς να το σπάσει, οπότε αποφάσισε να το δοκιμάσει στο σκύλο της, την Sookie. Η απόπειρα στέφθηκε με απόλυτη επιτυχία, η Sookie έγινε διάσημη και το «Golden Retriever Egg Challenge» είχε μόλις γεννηθεί. 

 

 

Επειδή όμως στα χρόνια του ίντερνετ, τίποτα δεν παραμένει αστείο και αθώο για πολύ καιρό, οι κτηνίατροι έσπευσαν να πάρουν θέση για την εξάπλωση της νέας πρόκλησης και προειδοποιούν τους ιδιοκτήτες να προσέχουν. Η Κτηνιατρική Ένωση Αυστραλίας εξέδωσε σχετική ανακοίνωση όπου τονίζει πως πρόκειται για κάτι δυνητικά επικίνδυνο για το σκύλο, καθώς το αυγό μπορεί να έχει σαλμονέλα, ακόμη και στο κέλυφος ή όταν σπάσει να προκαλέσει πνιγμό στον σκύλο. 

 

 

Όπως και να έχει τα βίντεο γλυκών και ανυποψίαστων σκύλων που βρίσκονται ξαφνικά με ένα αυγό στο στόμα τους είναι δεκάδες και κάποιοι τα καταφέρνουν ενώ άλλοι όχι, ανεξαρτήτως ράτσας:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repost of the #eggchallenge I did as a pupper!! 🤣🤣🤣 Crazy humans!! #throwback

