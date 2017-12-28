Ένα από τα καλά τώρα που τελειώνει το 2017 είναι πως αφήνει πίσω του διάφορες ανεφάρμοστες και ενίοτε εντελώς παλαβές τάσεις στο μακιγιάζ, οι οποίες εμφανίστηκαν κατά καιρούς μέσα στη χρονιά.
Αυτά είναι μερικά από τα πιο περίεργα beauty trends που μας απασχόλησαν την χρονιά που πέρασε και (καλώς εχόντων) αποχαιρετούμε ανεπιστρεπτί:
1. Νύχια «μονόκερου»
Happy National unicorn day my pretties!! Hope you've had a fabulous day 🦄🦄🦄 #unicorn #unicornnails #mermaid #mermaidnails #gelnails #gelnailart #nailart #nailsbyme #nailsoftheday #nailartlove #nailsofinstagram #notd #ohdarling #vegangirl #greengrass #sunny #springtime #holographicnails #nailglitter #glitternails #ombre #ombrenails #unicorntribe #bling #likeforlike #nationalunicornday #instanails #glam
2. Κραγιόν που ιριδίζουν
Quien quiere DIAMONDS SANIYE? Gloss Holográfico Shimmer les gustan chicas?? #holografico #holographiclips #ChicCosmeticsgGdl💄 #beautycreationsgdl #TuDistribuidordeConfianza #ProveedorCosmeticos #proveedorconfiable #DistribuidorAutorizado #precioespecialaMayoristas #menudeo #Mayoreo #Cosmeticos #Cosmetics #BeautyVlogger #MakeUp #Maquillaje #CosmeticosMayoreo
This combination is to die for☠️ This is @katvondbeauty #everlastingliquidlipstick in the shade #Witches with the #alchemistpalette on top in every shade starting with #opal in the corner, then #amethyst, #sapphire , #emerald #katvondbeauty #katvond #katvondliquidlipstick #kvdwitches @thekatvond #coollips #graphiclips #holographiclips #funmakeup #toofaced #toofacedbornthiswayfoundation #crueltyfree #crueltyfreebeauty #veganbeauty #madalynmua #makeupisart #makeupartist #ilovemakeup
3. Fidget Spinner στα πάντα
4. Κατσαρά φρύδια
5. «Κυματιστά» χείλη
¡Continúa el estilo! Un estilo curvado en el maquillaje de cejas y labios es la tendencia 2017 que está arrasando en la red social Instagram. Se conoce como ‘Wavy Brows’ (‘cejas onduladas’) y ‘Wavy Lips’ (´Labios Ondulados’), que consiste en dar forma de onda a las cejas y labios con implementos de maquillaje. #wavybrows #wavylips
6. Glitter στη ρίζα των μαλλιών
7. Εφέ γωνίας στα φρύδια
Trying out the carved eyebrow trend! What do you think of this trend, yay or nay? Products used: @clinique Kohl shaper 204 black coffee, @maccosmetics eyeshadows in Nylon, Rule & embark. | Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade dark Brown #eye #eyeshadow #eyemakeup #eyeliner #ögonskugga #beauty #makeup #makeupaddict #makeupartist #mua #ilovemakeup #smink #muascomeup #makeuphall #featuremuas #makeupart #carvedeyebrows