Ένα από τα καλά τώρα που τελειώνει το 2017 είναι πως αφήνει πίσω του διάφορες ανεφάρμοστες και ενίοτε εντελώς παλαβές τάσεις στο μακιγιάζ, οι οποίες εμφανίστηκαν κατά καιρούς μέσα στη χρονιά. 

 

Αυτά είναι μερικά από τα πιο περίεργα beauty trends που μας απασχόλησαν την χρονιά που πέρασε και (καλώς εχόντων) αποχαιρετούμε ανεπιστρεπτί: 

 

1. Νύχια «μονόκερου»

 

 

💖🦄💅🏽RiRi's Unicorn Bday mani💅🏽🦄💖

💖🦄💅🏽RiRi's Unicorn Bday mani💅🏽🦄💖


2. Κραγιόν που ιριδίζουν

 


 

3. Fidget Spinner στα πάντα 

 

Yep, we went there. Gloss your lips while you #fidget! 🌀What are you waiting for? Get yours now on glamspin.com! 🍓🍇🍑 #buzzfeed #fidgetspinner #glamspin #spinner

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Taste Beauty (@tastebeautynyc) στις


I bought a #glamspin, a #fidgetspinner with three flavored #lipgloss pots...and I'm obsessed with it.

I bought a #glamspin, a #fidgetspinner with three flavored #lipgloss pots...and I'm obsessed with it.

 

4. Κατσαρά φρύδια 

 


Наконец то нормальный бьюти тренд #barbedwirebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #beautytrend

Наконец то нормальный бьюти тренд #barbedwirebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #beautytrend

 

5. «Κυματιστά» χείλη 

 

So we're going to do this too? Please stop! 🤦🏾‍♀️ #squigglylines #lips #lipstick #wavylips #struggle

So we're going to do this too? Please stop! 🤦🏾‍♀️ #squigglylines #lips #lipstick #wavylips #struggle


 

6. Glitter στη ρίζα των μαλλιών

 

Unicorns are real: confirmed. Charming glitter look by @tashaleelyn! #HairInspo #HairGoals #UnicornHair #UnicornsAreReal #MintHair #PurpleHair #GlitterRoots #FestivalHair #FestivalInspo

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BRITE ORGANIX (@briteorganix) στις


✨🦄🌈💖 Glitzed up roots w/ my favorite glitz aka @bioglitz 💖🌈💕🦄 #glitterroots #festivalbraids #boxbraids

✨🦄🌈💖 Glitzed up roots w/ my favorite glitz aka @bioglitz 💖🌈💕🦄 #glitterroots #festivalbraids #boxbraids

 

7. Εφέ γωνίας στα φρύδια

 