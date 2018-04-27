Ένα βίντεο με σκηνές από 80 αγαπημένες ταινίες

Η λίστα με τις ταινίες από τις οποίες έχουν χρησιμοποιηθεί σκηνές (σύμφωνα με τη σειρά που εμφανίζονται):

-Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980, Irvin Kershner)

-2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Stanley Kubrick)

-Apocalypse Now (1978, Francis Ford Coppola)

-Kong: Skull Island (2017, Jordan Vogt-Roberts)

-Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015, J.J. Abrams)

-Band of Outsiders (1964, Jean-Luc Godard)

-The Dreamers (2003, Bernardo Bertolucci)

-Blade Runner (1982, Ridley Scott)

-Fight Club (1999, David Fincher)

-Boogie Nights (1997, Paul Thomas Anderson)

-Goodfellas (1990, Martin Scorsese)

-Dreams (1990, Akira Kurosawa)

-The Florida Project (2017, Sean Baker)

-Citizen Kane (1941, Orson Welles)

-The Man Who Wasn't There (2001, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)

-City On Fire (1987, Ringo Lam)

-Reservoir Dogs (1992, Quentin Tarantino)

-The Social Network (2010, David Fincher)

-A Beautiful Mind (2001, Ron Howard)

-Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino)

-Lady Bird (2017, Greta Gerwig)

-Pulp Fiction (1994, Quentin Tarantino)

-Fellini, 8½ (1963, Federico Fellini)

-Enemy (2013, Denis Villeneuve)

-Arrival (2016, Denis Villeneuve)

-Enter The Void (2009, Gaspar Noé)

-Birdman (2014, Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

-Full Metal Jacket (1987, Stanley Kubrick)

-Whiplash (2014, Damien Chazelle)

-A Clockwork Orange (1971, Stanley Kubrick)

-Drive (2011, Nicholas Winding Refn)

-Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977, Steven Spielberg)

-The Mirror (1975, Andréi Tarkovski)

-The Great Train Robbery (1903, Edwin S. Porter)

-The Truman Show (1998, Peter Weir)

-Persona (1966, Ingmar Bergman)

-Platoon (1986, Oliver Stone)

-Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Steven Spielberg)

-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)

-Casablanca (1942, Michael Curtiz)

-Phantom Thread (2017, Paul Thomas Anderson)

-Wings (1927, William A. Wellman)

-Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017, Rian Johnson)

-Manhattan (1979, Woody Allen)

-500 Days of Summer (2009, Marc Webb)

-Metrópolis (1927, Fritz Lang)

-Batman Returns (1992, Tim Burton)

-The Fifth Element (1997, Luc Besson)

-Lawrence of Arabia (1962, David Lean)

-Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977, George Lucas)

-Up (2009, Pete Docter, Bob Peterson)

-The Wizard of Oz (1939, Victor Fleming)

-The Sacrifice (1986, Andréi Tarkovski)

-Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Denis Villeneuve)

-Vertigo (1958, Alfred Hitchcock)

-Road to Perdition (2002, Sam Mendes)

-Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)

-The Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick)

-Toy Story (1995, John Lasseter)

-The Hidden Fortress (1958, Akira Kurosawa)

-The Searchers (1956, John Ford)

-Inglorious Basterds (2009, Quentin Tarantino)

-Lost In Translation (2003, Sofia Coppola)

-Closer (2004, Mike Nichols)

-Psycho (1960, Alfred Hitchcock)

-The Killing (1956, Stanley Kubrick)

-The Dark Knight (2008, Christopher Nolan)

-Vanilla Sky (2001, Cameron Crowe)

-I Am Legend (2007, Francis Lawrence)

-Macbeth (2015, Justin Kurzel)

-Her (2013, Spike Jonze)

-The Red Balloon (1956, Albert Lamorisse)

-Interstellar (2014, Christopher Nolan)

-2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Stanley Kubrick)