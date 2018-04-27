Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
ΣΙΝΕΦΙΛ

Ένα βίντεο με σκηνές από 80 αγαπημένες ταινίες

Από την «Καζαμπλάνκα» και το «Ψυχώ» μέχρι το «Fight Club» και το «La La Land», οι σκηνές προέρχονται από φαινομενικά αταίριαστες μεταξύ τους ταινίες

Η λίστα με τις ταινίες από τις οποίες έχουν χρησιμοποιηθεί σκηνές (σύμφωνα με τη σειρά που εμφανίζονται):

 

-Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980, Irvin Kershner)

-2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Stanley Kubrick)

-Apocalypse Now (1978, Francis Ford Coppola)

-Kong: Skull Island (2017, Jordan Vogt-Roberts)

-Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015, J.J. Abrams)

-Band of Outsiders (1964, Jean-Luc Godard)

-The Dreamers (2003, Bernardo Bertolucci)

-Blade Runner (1982, Ridley Scott)

-Fight Club (1999, David Fincher)

-Boogie Nights (1997, Paul Thomas Anderson)

-Goodfellas (1990, Martin Scorsese)

-Dreams (1990, Akira Kurosawa)

-The Florida Project (2017, Sean Baker)

-Citizen Kane (1941, Orson Welles)

-The Man Who Wasn't There (2001, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)

-City On Fire (1987, Ringo Lam)

-Reservoir Dogs (1992, Quentin Tarantino)

-The Social Network (2010, David Fincher)

-A Beautiful Mind (2001, Ron Howard)

-Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino)

-Lady Bird (2017, Greta Gerwig)

-Pulp Fiction (1994, Quentin Tarantino)

-Fellini, 8½ (1963, Federico Fellini)

-Enemy (2013, Denis Villeneuve)

-Arrival (2016, Denis Villeneuve)

-Enter The Void (2009, Gaspar Noé)

-Birdman (2014, Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

-Full Metal Jacket (1987, Stanley Kubrick)

-Whiplash (2014, Damien Chazelle)

-A Clockwork Orange (1971, Stanley Kubrick)

-Fight Club (1999, David Fincher)

-Goodfellas (1990, Martin Scorsese)

-Drive (2011, Nicholas Winding Refn)

-Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977, Steven Spielberg)

-The Mirror (1975, Andréi Tarkovski)

-The Great Train Robbery (1903, Edwin S. Porter)

-Goodfellas (1990, Martin Scorsese)

-The Truman Show (1998, Peter Weir)

-Persona (1966, Ingmar Bergman)

-Platoon (1986, Oliver Stone)

-Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Steven Spielberg)

-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)

-Casablanca (1942, Michael Curtiz)

-Phantom Thread (2017, Paul Thomas Anderson)

-A Clockwork Orange (1971, Stanley Kubrick)

-Wings (1927, William A. Wellman)

-Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017, Rian Johnson)

-Manhattan (1979, Woody Allen)

-500 Days of Summer (2009, Marc Webb)

-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)

-Metrópolis (1927, Fritz Lang)

-Batman Returns (1992, Tim Burton)

-The Fifth Element (1997, Luc Besson)

-Lawrence of Arabia (1962, David Lean)

-Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977, George Lucas)

-Up (2009, Pete Docter, Bob Peterson)

-The Wizard of Oz (1939, Victor Fleming)

-The Sacrifice (1986, Andréi Tarkovski)

-Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Denis Villeneuve)

-Vertigo (1958, Alfred Hitchcock)

-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)

-Road to Perdition (2002, Sam Mendes)

-Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)

-The Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick)

-Toy Story (1995, John Lasseter)

-The Hidden Fortress (1958, Akira Kurosawa)

-Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977, George Lucas)

-The Searchers (1956, John Ford)

-Inglorious Basterds (2009, Quentin Tarantino)

-Lost In Translation (2003, Sofia Coppola)

-Closer (2004, Mike Nichols)

-A Clockwork Orange (1971, Stanley Kubrick)

-Psycho (1960, Alfred Hitchcock)

-The Killing (1956, Stanley Kubrick)

-The Dark Knight (2008, Christopher Nolan)

-Vanilla Sky (2001, Cameron Crowe)

-I Am Legend (2007, Francis Lawrence)

-Macbeth (2015, Justin Kurzel)

-Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Denis Villeneuve)

-Lost In Translation (2003, Sofia Coppola)

-Her (2013, Spike Jonze)

-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)

-The Red Balloon (1956, Albert Lamorisse)

-Interstellar (2014, Christopher Nolan)

-2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Stanley Kubrick)

