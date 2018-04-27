Ένα βίντεο με σκηνές από 80 αγαπημένες ταινίες

Η λίστα με τις ταινίες από τις οποίες έχουν χρησιμοποιηθεί σκηνές (σύμφωνα με τη σειρά που εμφανίζονται):
-Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980, Irvin Kershner)
-2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Stanley Kubrick)
-Apocalypse Now (1978, Francis Ford Coppola)
-Kong: Skull Island (2017, Jordan Vogt-Roberts)
-Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015, J.J. Abrams)
-Band of Outsiders (1964, Jean-Luc Godard)
-The Dreamers (2003, Bernardo Bertolucci)
-Blade Runner (1982, Ridley Scott)
-Fight Club (1999, David Fincher)
-Boogie Nights (1997, Paul Thomas Anderson)
-Goodfellas (1990, Martin Scorsese)
-Dreams (1990, Akira Kurosawa)
-The Florida Project (2017, Sean Baker)
-Citizen Kane (1941, Orson Welles)
-The Man Who Wasn't There (2001, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)
-City On Fire (1987, Ringo Lam)
-Reservoir Dogs (1992, Quentin Tarantino)
-The Social Network (2010, David Fincher)
-A Beautiful Mind (2001, Ron Howard)
-Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino)
-Lady Bird (2017, Greta Gerwig)
-Pulp Fiction (1994, Quentin Tarantino)
-Fellini, 8½ (1963, Federico Fellini)
-Enemy (2013, Denis Villeneuve)
-Arrival (2016, Denis Villeneuve)
-Enter The Void (2009, Gaspar Noé)
-Birdman (2014, Alejandro G. Iñárritu)
-Full Metal Jacket (1987, Stanley Kubrick)
-Whiplash (2014, Damien Chazelle)
-A Clockwork Orange (1971, Stanley Kubrick)
-Drive (2011, Nicholas Winding Refn)
-Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977, Steven Spielberg)
-The Mirror (1975, Andréi Tarkovski)
-The Great Train Robbery (1903, Edwin S. Porter)
-The Truman Show (1998, Peter Weir)
-Persona (1966, Ingmar Bergman)
-Platoon (1986, Oliver Stone)
-Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Steven Spielberg)
-La La Land (2016, Damien Chazelle)
-Casablanca (1942, Michael Curtiz)
-Phantom Thread (2017, Paul Thomas Anderson)
-Wings (1927, William A. Wellman)
-Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017, Rian Johnson)
-Manhattan (1979, Woody Allen)
-500 Days of Summer (2009, Marc Webb)
-Metrópolis (1927, Fritz Lang)
-Batman Returns (1992, Tim Burton)
-The Fifth Element (1997, Luc Besson)
-Lawrence of Arabia (1962, David Lean)
-Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977, George Lucas)
-Up (2009, Pete Docter, Bob Peterson)
-The Wizard of Oz (1939, Victor Fleming)
-The Sacrifice (1986, Andréi Tarkovski)
-Blade Runner 2049 (2017, Denis Villeneuve)
-Vertigo (1958, Alfred Hitchcock)
-Road to Perdition (2002, Sam Mendes)
-Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)
-The Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick)
-Toy Story (1995, John Lasseter)
-The Hidden Fortress (1958, Akira Kurosawa)
-The Searchers (1956, John Ford)
-Inglorious Basterds (2009, Quentin Tarantino)
-Lost In Translation (2003, Sofia Coppola)
-Closer (2004, Mike Nichols)
-Psycho (1960, Alfred Hitchcock)
-The Killing (1956, Stanley Kubrick)
-The Dark Knight (2008, Christopher Nolan)
-Vanilla Sky (2001, Cameron Crowe)
-I Am Legend (2007, Francis Lawrence)
-Macbeth (2015, Justin Kurzel)
-Her (2013, Spike Jonze)
-The Red Balloon (1956, Albert Lamorisse)
-Interstellar (2014, Christopher Nolan)
