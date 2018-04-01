Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Βρήκατε κάποιο λάθος ή παράλειψη;     Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας  »
ΤΕΧΝΕΣ

Η μαγεία της Δαμασκού πριν έρθει ο πόλεμος

Καθημερινές σκηνές στη Δαμασκό, από τον Φεβρουάριο έως τον Μάρτιο του 2011 με στίχους και απαγγελία του σημαντικότερου Παλαιστίνιου ποιητή Μαχμούντ Νταρουίς

Φωτ.: από την σελίδα του fb «Η Συρία που αγάπησα»
Φωτ.: από την σελίδα του fb «Η Συρία που αγάπησα»

 

«In Damascus» (Στη Δαμασκό) έχει τίτλο η ολιγόλεπτη ταινία του Σύριου σκηνοθέτη Wafer Abu Quba. Κινηματογραφώντας καθημερινές σκηνές στη Δαμασκό, από τον Φεβρουάριο έως τον Μάρτιο του 2011 και επενδύοντας τις εικόνες με στίχους και την απαγγελία του σημαντικού και πολυγραφότατου Παλαιστίνιου ποιητή Μαχμούντ Νταρουίς (1941-2008), κάνει ένα αφιέρωμα στην αγαπημένη του πόλη λίγο πριν ξεσπάσει η καταιγίδα του πολέμου.

 

Καθώς δύει ο ήλιος στη Δαμασκό περιστέρια προσγειώνονται «ζευγαρωτά ζευγαρωτά» σε έναν μιναρέ. Σύννεφα μαζεύονται πάνω από την πόλη την ώρα που οι διαβάτες κάνουν τον απογευματινό τους περίπατο πάνω σε αρχαίους δρόμους και στα σκεπαστά παζάρια. Όλα δείχνουν ήσυχα πριν την εμφύλια σύρραξη και τον όλεθρο που έρχεται. Τον πόλεμο που συνεχίζει μέχρι σήμερα, εδώ και εφτά χρόνια και η κατάσταση χειροτερεύει κάθε μέρα και περισσότερο.


Ο σκηνοθέτης μετά το ξέσπασμα του πολέμου έφυγε από τη Συρία καταφεύγοντας για δύο χρόνια στην Ιορδανία. Στη συνέχεια καταφέρνει να φτάσει στη Γερμανία, όπου ζει σήμερα και εκεί σε ασφαλές έδαφος ολοκληρώνει το φιλμ "In Damascus", που πρωτοπαρουσίασε τον Δεκέμβριο του 2015.

 

Για την ταινία του συνεργάστηκε με τρεις μουσικούς από διαφορετικές χώρες. Τον Abel Okugawa από τις ΗΠΑ, τον Συριο-Παλαιστίνιο συνθέτη Suad Bushnaq που ζει στον Καναδά και τον Markus Nestele από τη Γερμανία. Έ

 


In Damascus
The doves fly
Behind the silk fence
Two by two.
In Damascus
I see my entire language
On a grain of wheat, written by a woman's needle
Revised by the Mesopotamian partridge.
In Damascus
The names of Arabian horses have been embroidered in gold threads
Since the age of Jahiliyyah
Until Judgement Day or beyond.
In Damascus
The sky walks on the ancient streets
Barefoot, barefoot
So what need does the poet have for inspiration, metre and rhyme?
In Damascus
The stranger sleeps in his shadow
Standing like a minaret in the bed of eternity
Not longing for anyone or any place.
In Damascus
The present tense continues its Umayyad works
And we walk towards our tomorrow, confident of the sun in our past
We and eternity are the residents of this land.
In Damascus
Dialogues between the violin and the oud revolve around
Existentialism and the endings
Whoever kills her passing lover, attains the Lote Tree of heaven.
In Damascus
Yousef tears apart his ribs with a flute for no reason other than that his heart was not with him.
In Damascus
Speech returns to its origins – water
Poetry is not poetry, and prose is not prose
And you say I will not leave you
So take me to you and take me with you.
In Damascus
A gazelle sleeps beside a woman in a bed of dew
And takes off her dress to cover Barada with it.
In Damascus
A bird picks at what remains of wheat in my hand
And leaves me a single grain to show me my tomorrow, tomorrow.
In Damascus
The jasmine flirts with me and does not stray
Following in my path
So the garden becomes jealous and does not approach the blood of night in my moon.
In Damascus
I spend the evening in lighthearted conversation with my trivial dream and laugh at the almond blossom
Be realistic, so that I may blossom again around the water of her name
Be realistic, so that I may pass through her dream.
In Damascus
I introduce myself to her
Here under two almond eyes we fly together as twins
And postpone our shared past.
In Damascus
Speech softens and I hear the sound of blood in the flashes of marble
Wrest me away from my son, the female prisoner says to me
Or turn to stone with me.
In Damascus
I count my ribs and return my heart to its amble
Perhaps the one that admitted me to her shadow killed me
And I did not notice.
In Damascus
The stranger returns her howdah to the caravan
I will not return to my tent, I will not hang my guitar
After this evening on the family fig tree.
In Damascus
Poems are translucent
Neither silver nor gold
They are what the echo says in order to echo.
In Damascus
The cloud dries up in the afternoon, then digs a well
For the summer of lovers at the foot of Mount Qasioun
And the flute completes its habits
Longing for the present
And cries in vain.
In Damascus
I write in a woman's journal
All that is in you of Narcissus desires you
And no fence around you protects you from your night's excess appeal.
In Damascus
I see how the Damascus night diminishes
Slowly, slowly
And how our goddesses increase, one by one.
In Damascus
The traveler sings silently to himself: I return from Syria
Neither dead, nor alive
But as clouds easing the butterfly's burden
From my fugitive soul.


Mahmud Darwish (1941-2008)

 

― Με πληροφορίες από την σελίδα του fb «Η Συρία που αγάπησα»

ΣΤΗΝ ΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΑ
Snow Day: η απίθανη διαφήμιση της Nike για τη μέρα που χιονίζει

Τέχνες: Snow Day: η απίθανη διαφήμιση της Nike για τη μέρα που χιονίζει

Πριν δυό χρόνια, αυτή η καμπάνια της Nike είχε γράψει πραγματικά
27.2.2018 | 00:40 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Ο Αλέξανδρος Μαραγκός έκανε μια ταινία για την Αθήνα που σαρώνει στα social media

Αθήνα: Ο Αλέξανδρος Μαραγκός έκανε μια ταινία για την Αθήνα που σαρώνει στα social media

Ο βραβευμένος φωτογράφος και κινηματογραφιστής εξηγεί πώς κατάφερε να αιχμαλωτίσει σε μόλις πέντε λεπτά όλη την ομορφιά και την ατμόσφαιρα της πόλης
22.2.2018 | 13:32 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Ολόκληρο το ντοκιμαντέρ του BBC4 για τον Ζαν-Μισέλ Μπασκιά

Τέχνες: Ολόκληρο το ντοκιμαντέρ του BBC4 για τον Ζαν-Μισέλ Μπασκιά

Η επιρροή του «ροκ σταρ της τέχνης» είναι ακόμα διάχυτη στους δρόμους
15.2.2018 | 11:17 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
H μέρα που ο Θάνατος ερωτεύτηκε τη Ζωή

Τέχνες: H μέρα που ο Θάνατος ερωτεύτηκε τη Ζωή

Ένα σπαρακτικό animation του 2012 που έχει αποσπάσει θερμές κριτικές σε πολλά ξένα φεστιβάλ είναι επιτέλους online
14.2.2018 | 00:00 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Μοναδικό ντοκουμέντο: O Mιχάλης Κατσαρός απαγγέλλει ποιήματά του στο φακό το 1986

Τέχνες: Μοναδικό ντοκουμέντο: O Mιχάλης Κατσαρός απαγγέλλει ποιήματά του στο φακό το 1986

Ορμητικός και παράφορος ο μοναχικός ποιητής του «Αντισταθείτε» απαγγέλλει ποιήματά του με τρόπο που κανείς άλλος δεν θα μπορούσε...
11.2.2018 | 21:55
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Η Ναν Γκόλντιν μιλάει για τη φωτογράφο που θαυμάζει
6.2.2018 | 21:00
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Πρεμιέρα στο LIFO.gr: Δείτε το νέο clip των MENTA για το κομμάτι «So»

Τέχνες: Πρεμιέρα στο LIFO.gr: Δείτε το νέο clip των MENTA για το κομμάτι «So»

Ο Αργύρης Πανταζάρας και ο Γιώργος Κατσής λουσμένοι σε φώτα νέον
30.1.2018 | 16:25
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
O Ευθύμης Φιλίππου υπογράφει το σενάριο στο νέο βίντεο κλιπ του Leon Of Athens

Τέχνες: O Ευθύμης Φιλίππου υπογράφει το σενάριο στο νέο βίντεο κλιπ του Leon Of Athens

Το κομμάτι ονομάζεται Utopia και στο κλιπ παρακολουθούμε την ιστορία αγάπης μεταξύ ενός ανθρώπου κι ενός φυτού
25.1.2018 | 01:00
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Το απαγορευμένο βίντεο του Τζίμη Πανούση «Κάγκελα Παντού»

Τέχνες: Το απαγορευμένο βίντεο του Τζίμη Πανούση «Κάγκελα Παντού»

Το πρώτο ελληνικό βιντεο κλιπ που γυρίστηκε ποτέ αλλά και το πρώτο που απαγορεύτηκε ποτέ
13.1.2018 | 19:41 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Лазер (Laser)

Τέχνες: Лазер (Laser)

Αυτοσχεδιάζοντας χορευτικά σε έναν κόσμο επιπλέοντος φωτός
4.1.2018 | 11:00 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Μαγειρεύοντας με τον Σαλβαντόρ Νταλί

Τέχνες: Μαγειρεύοντας με τον Σαλβαντόρ Νταλί

H μαγειρική ως μία πολύτιμη τέχνη μέσα από τις συνταγές του βιβλίου του 1973 «Les Diners de Gala»
3.1.2018 | 14:39 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 
Γιάννης Τσαρούχης. Σπουδή για πορτραίτο. 1981

Τέχνες: Γιάννης Τσαρούχης. Σπουδή για πορτραίτο. 1981

Το πιο ειλικρινές και αποκαλυπτικό πορτρέτο του μεγάλου Έλληνα ζωγράφου είναι ταυτόχρονα ύμνος στην πιο δημιουργική στιγμή της μεταπολεμικής Ελλάδας.
2.1.2018 | 21:33 | 
SHARES
LIKES
SHARE
 

ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Πέθανε ο Στέλιος Σκλαβενίτης - Από τον ιό της γρίπης Β

Ελλάδα: Πέθανε ο Στέλιος Σκλαβενίτης - Από τον ιό της γρίπης Β

Αποκαλυπτικό παρασκήνιο από τη Βάρνα - Η απάντηση Ερντογάν που άφησε άναυδους Τουσκ και Γιούνκερ

Διεθνή: Αποκαλυπτικό παρασκήνιο από τη Βάρνα - Η απάντηση Ερντογάν που άφησε άναυδους Τουσκ και Γιούνκερ

Τηλεθέαση - Πώς πήγε η πρεμιέρα του Λαζόπουλου και οι Δέκα Μικροί Μήτσοι απέναντι στον Παπαδόπουλο

TV & Media: Τηλεθέαση - Πώς πήγε η πρεμιέρα του Λαζόπουλου και οι Δέκα Μικροί Μήτσοι απέναντι στον Παπαδόπουλο

Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για τη διακοπή της υδροδότησης στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Ελλάδα: Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για τη διακοπή της υδροδότησης στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Ο Στέλιος Σκλαβενίτης και η «αυτοκρατορία» των σούπερ μάρκετ

Ελλάδα: Ο Στέλιος Σκλαβενίτης και η «αυτοκρατορία» των σούπερ μάρκετ

Τσίπρας για την απόφαση του ΚΑΣ: Μερικές φορές είναι να απορεί κανείς πώς σκέπτονται ορισμένοι

Πολιτική: Τσίπρας για την απόφαση του ΚΑΣ: Μερικές φορές είναι να απορεί κανείς πώς σκέπτονται ορισμένοι

Άλλαξε πάλι η πρόβλεψη για το πότε θα πέσει στη Γη ο κινεζικός δορυφόρος Tiangong 1

Τech & Science: Άλλαξε πάλι η πρόβλεψη για το πότε θα πέσει στη Γη ο κινεζικός δορυφόρος Tiangong 1

Το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν για τον αιφνίδιο θάνατο του Στέλιου Σκλαβενίτη

Ελλάδα: Το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν για τον αιφνίδιο θάνατο του Στέλιου Σκλαβενίτη

Έσπασαν και έκαψαν τα διόδια - Πεδίο μάχης δρόμοι στην Αλβανία

Διεθνή: Έσπασαν και έκαψαν τα διόδια - Πεδίο μάχης δρόμοι στην Αλβανία

Τηλεπαρουσιάστρια του Foxnews παίρνει «υποχρεωτική» άδεια μετά από ειρωνικά σχόλια για επιζώντα του Πάρκλαντ

Διεθνή: Τηλεπαρουσιάστρια του Foxnews παίρνει «υποχρεωτική» άδεια μετά από ειρωνικά σχόλια για επιζώντα του Πάρκλαντ

Το αδιαχώρητο στην Ερμού σήμερα - ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ

Ελλάδα: Το αδιαχώρητο στην Ερμού σήμερα - ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ

Ο Ερντογάν εμφανίζεται με παραλλαγή και στέλνει μήνυμα στον Τσίπρα: Mου υποσχέθηκε να παραδώσει τους «8»

Πολιτική: Ο Ερντογάν εμφανίζεται με παραλλαγή και στέλνει μήνυμα στον Τσίπρα: Mου υποσχέθηκε να παραδώσει τους «8»

Η αφρικανική σκόνη ήρθε για να μείνει

Ελλάδα: Η αφρικανική σκόνη ήρθε για να μείνει

Αλιγάτορας τριών μέτρων εισβάλλει σε πισίνα σπιτιού στη Φλόριντα

Διεθνή: Αλιγάτορας τριών μέτρων εισβάλλει σε πισίνα σπιτιού στη Φλόριντα

Η ΝΔ αφιερώνει στο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ βίντεο για την Πρωταπριλιά και τον βαφτίζει «ΔΙΟΡΙΖΑ»

Παραπολιτικά: Η ΝΔ αφιερώνει στο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ βίντεο για την Πρωταπριλιά και τον βαφτίζει «ΔΙΟΡΙΖΑ»

ΘΕΜΑΤΑ/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Eπιτέλους, γιατί ήταν τόσο σημαντική αρχιτέκτονας η Ζάχα Χαντίντ;

Σαν Σήμερα: Eπιτέλους, γιατί ήταν τόσο σημαντική αρχιτέκτονας η Ζάχα Χαντίντ;

Ο κορυφαίος Γάλλος παιδίατρος Αldo Naouri: «Μην τρελαίνετε τα παιδιά σας κάνοντάς τα να νιώθουν θεοί»

Ψυχή & Σώμα: Ο κορυφαίος Γάλλος παιδίατρος Αldo Naouri: «Μην τρελαίνετε τα παιδιά σας κάνοντάς τα να νιώθουν θεοί»

5 λόγοι που αυτό το τραγούδι θα κερδίσει στη φετινή Eurovision

Μουσική: 5 λόγοι που αυτό το τραγούδι θα κερδίσει στη φετινή Eurovision

Σίνθια Νίξον: «Λεσβία χωρίς προσόντα»

Lgbtqi+: Σίνθια Νίξον: «Λεσβία χωρίς προσόντα»

Η βιομηχανία της ομορφιάς στην Ελλάδα: Μπότοξ, υαλουρονικό και πλαστικές επεμβάσεις

Ψυχή & Σώμα: Η βιομηχανία της ομορφιάς στην Ελλάδα: Μπότοξ, υαλουρονικό και πλαστικές επεμβάσεις

Στον Πειραιά υπάρχει μία πρώτης τάξης –και φρεσκάδας– «ψαροπιάτσα»

Γεύση: Στον Πειραιά υπάρχει μία πρώτης τάξης –και φρεσκάδας– «ψαροπιάτσα»

Το Eightball είναι το απόλυτο rock club της Θεσσαλονίκης

Πόλεις: Το Eightball είναι το απόλυτο rock club της Θεσσαλονίκης

Slogan: Ο βασιλιάς του Autotune είναι ένας ράπερ με φινέτσα

Μουσική: Slogan: Ο βασιλιάς του Autotune είναι ένας ράπερ με φινέτσα

Έχεις αναρωτηθεί ποτέ γιατί σου αρέσει να ταξιδεύεις;

Ταξίδια: Έχεις αναρωτηθεί ποτέ γιατί σου αρέσει να ταξιδεύεις;

«Ο καθένας είναι ελεύθερος να φλερτάρει αρκεί να ξέρει πού να σταματήσει»

Ελλάδα: «Ο καθένας είναι ελεύθερος να φλερτάρει αρκεί να ξέρει πού να σταματήσει»

Μη διαβάζετε

Guest Editors: Μη διαβάζετε

Οι χειμερινοί κολυμβητές του Αλίμου δεν φοβήθηκαν το κρύο ποτέ

Ελλάδα: Οι χειμερινοί κολυμβητές του Αλίμου δεν φοβήθηκαν το κρύο ποτέ

Φένια Παπαδόδημα: ο Παπαδιαμάντης είναι σαν Βυζαντινή μουσική

Θέατρο: Φένια Παπαδόδημα: ο Παπαδιαμάντης είναι σαν Βυζαντινή μουσική

Η πρόσβαση. Ένα κείμενο του Δημήτρη Δημητριάδη

Κίνηση Ιδεών: Η πρόσβαση. Ένα κείμενο του Δημήτρη Δημητριάδη

Δεν παίζουμε

Η/μ/ε/ρ/ο/λ/ό/γ/ι/ο: Δεν παίζουμε

VIDEOS/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Ένα ζευγάρι λεσβιών μιλά ανοιχτά για την πρώτη φορά που συμμετείχε σε τρίο

Κόσμος: Ένα ζευγάρι λεσβιών μιλά ανοιχτά για την πρώτη φορά που συμμετείχε σε τρίο

Πώς είναι το σπίτι ενός από τους πιο ακριβοπληρωμένους DJs στον κόσμο;

Κόσμος: Πώς είναι το σπίτι ενός από τους πιο ακριβοπληρωμένους DJs στον κόσμο;

9 από τα πιο σπάνια ζώα του κόσμου παλεύουν για να επιβιώσουν

Κόσμος: 9 από τα πιο σπάνια ζώα του κόσμου παλεύουν για να επιβιώσουν

Πώς η επιστημονική φαντασία επηρεάζει τον πραγματικό κόσμο

Κόσμος: Πώς η επιστημονική φαντασία επηρεάζει τον πραγματικό κόσμο

Pat O'Rourke: Ένας insider φωτογραφίζει τη skate κουλτούρα

Culture: Pat O'Rourke: Ένας insider φωτογραφίζει τη skate κουλτούρα

Η μαγεία της Δαμασκού πριν έρθει ο πόλεμος

Τέχνες: Η μαγεία της Δαμασκού πριν έρθει ο πόλεμος

CITY GUIDE/ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ

Αυτά είναι τα εστιατόρια της Αθήνας που πήραν και φέτος αστέρι Michelin

Γεύση: Αυτά είναι τα εστιατόρια της Αθήνας που πήραν και φέτος αστέρι Michelin

Το Open House 2018 ξεκινά με δωρεάν ξεναγήσεις στα πιο ενδιαφέροντα κτίρια της πόλης

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Το Open House 2018 ξεκινά με δωρεάν ξεναγήσεις στα πιο ενδιαφέροντα κτίρια της πόλης

Θανάσης Παπακωνσταντίνου και Σωκράτης Μάλαμας περιοδεύουν μαζί

Μουσική: Θανάσης Παπακωνσταντίνου και Σωκράτης Μάλαμας περιοδεύουν μαζί

10 παραστάσεις που αξίζει να δεις πριν ρίξουν αυλαία την Κυριακή των Βαΐων

Θέατρο: 10 παραστάσεις που αξίζει να δεις πριν ρίξουν αυλαία την Κυριακή των Βαΐων

Αποκλειστικό: Ο Θάνος Σαμαράς σκηνοθετεί τον «Ευαγγελισμό της Κασσάνδρας» με πρωταγωνίστρια την Έλλη Τρίγγου

Θέατρο: Αποκλειστικό: Ο Θάνος Σαμαράς σκηνοθετεί τον «Ευαγγελισμό της Κασσάνδρας» με πρωταγωνίστρια την Έλλη Τρίγγου

«Πλούτος» και «Ηλέκτρα»: Οι δύο θερινές παραγωγές του Εθνικού Θεάτρου

Θέατρο: «Πλούτος» και «Ηλέκτρα»: Οι δύο θερινές παραγωγές του Εθνικού Θεάτρου

Άγνωστοι πίνακες του Ευγένιου Σπαθάρη παρουσιάζονται για πρώτη φορά στο κοινό

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Άγνωστοι πίνακες του Ευγένιου Σπαθάρη παρουσιάζονται για πρώτη φορά στο κοινό

10 πολιτιστικά events που αξίζει να δεις αυτή την εβδομάδα

Μουσική: 10 πολιτιστικά events που αξίζει να δεις αυτή την εβδομάδα

Οι Βάκχες του Άρη Μπινιάρη σε live streaming από τη Στέγη του Ιδρύματος Ωνάση

Θέατρο: Οι Βάκχες του Άρη Μπινιάρη σε live streaming από τη Στέγη του Ιδρύματος Ωνάση

Δείτε το τρέιλερ του «Solo: Α Star Wars Story» με τον Alden Ehrenreich και την Emilia Clarke

Σινεμά: Δείτε το τρέιλερ του «Solo: Α Star Wars Story» με τον Alden Ehrenreich και την Emilia Clarke

Θάνος Μούρραης-Βελλούδιος: Ο μόνος Έλληνας ντανταϊστής στο The Box

Τέχνες & Πολιτισμός: Θάνος Μούρραης-Βελλούδιος: Ο μόνος Έλληνας ντανταϊστής στο The Box

Τα βραβεία κοινού και κριτικής επιτροπής του 19ου Φεστιβάλ Γαλλόφωνου Κινηματογράφου

Πολιτισμός: Τα βραβεία κοινού και κριτικής επιτροπής του 19ου Φεστιβάλ Γαλλόφωνου Κινηματογράφου

«Ένας τζέντλεμαν στη Μόσχα»: Το εμβληματικό ξενοδοχείο Μετροπόλ στεγάζει μια απολαυστική ιστορία κατ’ οίκον περιορισμού

Βιβλίο: «Ένας τζέντλεμαν στη Μόσχα»: Το εμβληματικό ξενοδοχείο Μετροπόλ στεγάζει μια απολαυστική ιστορία κατ’ οίκον περιορισμού

Τα πάρτι του Σαββατοκύριακου

Διασκέδαση: Τα πάρτι του Σαββατοκύριακου

O Brad Mehldau, ο πιο επιδραστικός τζαζ πιανίστας της τελευταίας εικοσαετίας έρχεται στη Στέγη

Μουσική: O Brad Mehldau, ο πιο επιδραστικός τζαζ πιανίστας της τελευταίας εικοσαετίας έρχεται στη Στέγη

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ/ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

Oh, it was a wonderful splash. Της Καρίνας Λογοθέτη.

Α/λ/μ/α/ν/ά/κ: Oh, it was a wonderful splash. Της Καρίνας Λογοθέτη.

Οι οκτώ εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες που βραβεύτηκαν στον φετινό διαγωνισμό του Smithsonian

Φωτογραφία: Οι οκτώ εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες που βραβεύτηκαν στον φετινό διαγωνισμό του Smithsonian

Οι ηδονοβλεπτικές εικόνες του Bob Carlos Clarke

Φωτογραφία: Οι ηδονοβλεπτικές εικόνες του Bob Carlos Clarke

15 συγκλονιστικά αποκρουστικές φωτογραφίες από σκηνές δολοφονιών στη Νέα Υόρκη του 1910

Retronaut: 15 συγκλονιστικά αποκρουστικές φωτογραφίες από σκηνές δολοφονιών στη Νέα Υόρκη του 1910

Η έκθεση «High Society» μας συστήνει την υψηλή κοινωνία προηγούμενων αιώνων

Μουσεία&Εκθέσεις: Η έκθεση «High Society» μας συστήνει την υψηλή κοινωνία προηγούμενων αιώνων

Οι γέφυρες από μπλεγμένα κλαδιά στα τροπικά δάση της Ινδίας

Φωτογραφία: Οι γέφυρες από μπλεγμένα κλαδιά στα τροπικά δάση της Ινδίας

Μπήκαμε στo σπίτι του Μουσταφά Κεμάλ Ατατούρκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Πόλεις: Μπήκαμε στo σπίτι του Μουσταφά Κεμάλ Ατατούρκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Όμορφες ρετρό καρτ ποστάλ από τη μεταπολεμική Ιρλανδία

Φωτογραφία: Όμορφες ρετρό καρτ ποστάλ από τη μεταπολεμική Ιρλανδία

My Swedish Friends. Από την Τίνα Ταυρίδου.

Α/λ/μ/α/ν/ά/κ: My Swedish Friends. Από την Τίνα Ταυρίδου.

Οι δέκα πιο ευτυχισμένες χώρες στον κόσμο

Φωτογραφία: Οι δέκα πιο ευτυχισμένες χώρες στον κόσμο

Τσαρούχια από τον τόπο σου: η ιστορία, οι τύποι και η καταγωγή του ελληνικού τσαρουχιού

Αρχαιολογία & Ιστορία: Τσαρούχια από τον τόπο σου: η ιστορία, οι τύποι και η καταγωγή του ελληνικού τσαρουχιού

I am not a woman. Από την Αγγελική Καλαμαρά

Α/λ/μ/α/ν/ά/κ: I am not a woman. Από την Αγγελική Καλαμαρά

«Traces of warmth»: φωτογραφίζοντας με θερμική κάμερα τους άστεγους του Λονδίνου

Φωτογραφία: «Traces of warmth»: φωτογραφίζοντας με θερμική κάμερα τους άστεγους του Λονδίνου

Ο ποιητής Μιχάλης Γκανάς και μια εξομολόγηση που τον αφορά πλαγίως

Α/λ/μ/α/ν/ά/κ: Ο ποιητής Μιχάλης Γκανάς και μια εξομολόγηση που τον αφορά πλαγίως

Ο «Νεαρός Μινώταυρος» του Πάνου Σκορδά διακρίθηκε στα Sony World Photography Awards

Φωτογραφία: Ο «Νεαρός Μινώταυρος» του Πάνου Σκορδά διακρίθηκε στα Sony World Photography Awards

Φωτογραφικά τεκμήρια ξεχασμένων φόνων (ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ)

Φωτογραφία: Φωτογραφικά τεκμήρια ξεχασμένων φόνων (ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ)