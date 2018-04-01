Η μαγεία της Δαμασκού πριν έρθει ο πόλεμος

Φωτ.: από την σελίδα του fb «Η Συρία που αγάπησα»

«In Damascus» (Στη Δαμασκό) έχει τίτλο η ολιγόλεπτη ταινία του Σύριου σκηνοθέτη Wafer Abu Quba. Κινηματογραφώντας καθημερινές σκηνές στη Δαμασκό, από τον Φεβρουάριο έως τον Μάρτιο του 2011 και επενδύοντας τις εικόνες με στίχους και την απαγγελία του σημαντικού και πολυγραφότατου Παλαιστίνιου ποιητή Μαχμούντ Νταρουίς (1941-2008), κάνει ένα αφιέρωμα στην αγαπημένη του πόλη λίγο πριν ξεσπάσει η καταιγίδα του πολέμου.

Καθώς δύει ο ήλιος στη Δαμασκό περιστέρια προσγειώνονται «ζευγαρωτά ζευγαρωτά» σε έναν μιναρέ. Σύννεφα μαζεύονται πάνω από την πόλη την ώρα που οι διαβάτες κάνουν τον απογευματινό τους περίπατο πάνω σε αρχαίους δρόμους και στα σκεπαστά παζάρια. Όλα δείχνουν ήσυχα πριν την εμφύλια σύρραξη και τον όλεθρο που έρχεται. Τον πόλεμο που συνεχίζει μέχρι σήμερα, εδώ και εφτά χρόνια και η κατάσταση χειροτερεύει κάθε μέρα και περισσότερο.



Ο σκηνοθέτης μετά το ξέσπασμα του πολέμου έφυγε από τη Συρία καταφεύγοντας για δύο χρόνια στην Ιορδανία. Στη συνέχεια καταφέρνει να φτάσει στη Γερμανία, όπου ζει σήμερα και εκεί σε ασφαλές έδαφος ολοκληρώνει το φιλμ "In Damascus", που πρωτοπαρουσίασε τον Δεκέμβριο του 2015.

Για την ταινία του συνεργάστηκε με τρεις μουσικούς από διαφορετικές χώρες. Τον Abel Okugawa από τις ΗΠΑ, τον Συριο-Παλαιστίνιο συνθέτη Suad Bushnaq που ζει στον Καναδά και τον Markus Nestele από τη Γερμανία. Έ



In Damascus

The doves fly

Behind the silk fence

Two by two.

In Damascus

I see my entire language

On a grain of wheat, written by a woman's needle

Revised by the Mesopotamian partridge.

In Damascus

The names of Arabian horses have been embroidered in gold threads

Since the age of Jahiliyyah

Until Judgement Day or beyond.

In Damascus

The sky walks on the ancient streets

Barefoot, barefoot

So what need does the poet have for inspiration, metre and rhyme?

In Damascus

The stranger sleeps in his shadow

Standing like a minaret in the bed of eternity

Not longing for anyone or any place.

In Damascus

The present tense continues its Umayyad works

And we walk towards our tomorrow, confident of the sun in our past

We and eternity are the residents of this land.

In Damascus

Dialogues between the violin and the oud revolve around

Existentialism and the endings

Whoever kills her passing lover, attains the Lote Tree of heaven.

In Damascus

Yousef tears apart his ribs with a flute for no reason other than that his heart was not with him.

In Damascus

Speech returns to its origins – water

Poetry is not poetry, and prose is not prose

And you say I will not leave you

So take me to you and take me with you.

In Damascus

A gazelle sleeps beside a woman in a bed of dew

And takes off her dress to cover Barada with it.

In Damascus

A bird picks at what remains of wheat in my hand

And leaves me a single grain to show me my tomorrow, tomorrow.

In Damascus

The jasmine flirts with me and does not stray

Following in my path

So the garden becomes jealous and does not approach the blood of night in my moon.

In Damascus

I spend the evening in lighthearted conversation with my trivial dream and laugh at the almond blossom

Be realistic, so that I may blossom again around the water of her name

Be realistic, so that I may pass through her dream.

In Damascus

I introduce myself to her

Here under two almond eyes we fly together as twins

And postpone our shared past.

In Damascus

Speech softens and I hear the sound of blood in the flashes of marble

Wrest me away from my son, the female prisoner says to me

Or turn to stone with me.

In Damascus

I count my ribs and return my heart to its amble

Perhaps the one that admitted me to her shadow killed me

And I did not notice.

In Damascus

The stranger returns her howdah to the caravan

I will not return to my tent, I will not hang my guitar

After this evening on the family fig tree.

In Damascus

Poems are translucent

Neither silver nor gold

They are what the echo says in order to echo.

In Damascus

The cloud dries up in the afternoon, then digs a well

For the summer of lovers at the foot of Mount Qasioun

And the flute completes its habits

Longing for the present

And cries in vain.

In Damascus

I write in a woman's journal

All that is in you of Narcissus desires you

And no fence around you protects you from your night's excess appeal.

In Damascus

I see how the Damascus night diminishes

Slowly, slowly

And how our goddesses increase, one by one.

In Damascus

The traveler sings silently to himself: I return from Syria

Neither dead, nor alive

But as clouds easing the butterfly's burden

From my fugitive soul.



Mahmud Darwish (1941-2008)

― Με πληροφορίες από την σελίδα του fb «Η Συρία που αγάπησα»