Η βρετανική αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι ερευνά ένα ύποπτο όχημα κοντά στο εμπορικό κέντρο Ουέστφιλντ στο δυτικό Λονδίνο και πως ειδικοί αξιωματικοί βρίσκονται στο σημείο.
Η αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι οι δρόμοι γύρω από το συγκρότημα White City είναι επίσης κλειστοί καθώς το όχημα εξετάζεται.
Police are currently dealing with a suspicious vehicle in the car park at @westfieldlondon Shopping Centre in White City. Specialist officers on scene, and the vehicle is being assessed. Cordons in place with road closures. Updates to follow.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 23 Μαρτίου 2018
White City Station - Closed at the request of the police. All trains are nit stopping. Tickets will be accepted on local buses.— TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) 23 Μαρτίου 2018
Currently responding to an incident at Westfield Shopping Centre. Cordons are being put in place. Please take alternative routes to avoid your journey being disrupted. #teamaskew #Westfield pic.twitter.com/U6Kauit72r— Askew Police (@MPSAskew) 23 Μαρτίου 2018
Whole area around @westfieldlondon cordoned off. Stay clear! @metpoliceuk for updates. pic.twitter.com/Vw16zjj8ZA— Maria Larkin (@meakins2) 23 Μαρτίου 2018
So I go to visit the new wing of @westifieldlondon and there’s a #suspectvehicle in the car park so they’re pulling police tape in front of me. Whole place evacuated on lockdown. The new @johnlewisretail will have to wait! #westfield ...policemen everywhere pic.twitter.com/FoJPaGyVch— Nevlar (@nevtam) 23 Μαρτίου 2018
