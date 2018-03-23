Η βρετανική αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι ερευνά ένα ύποπτο όχημα κοντά στο εμπορικό κέντρο Ουέστφιλντ στο δυτικό Λονδίνο και πως ειδικοί αξιωματικοί βρίσκονται στο σημείο.

 

Η αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι οι δρόμοι γύρω από το συγκρότημα White City είναι επίσης κλειστοί καθώς το όχημα εξετάζεται.

 

 

 

 



Περισσότερα σε λίγο...

 