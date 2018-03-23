Η βρετανική αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι ερευνά ένα ύποπτο όχημα κοντά στο εμπορικό κέντρο Ουέστφιλντ στο δυτικό Λονδίνο και πως ειδικοί αξιωματικοί βρίσκονται στο σημείο.

Η αστυνομία ανακοίνωσε ότι οι δρόμοι γύρω από το συγκρότημα White City είναι επίσης κλειστοί καθώς το όχημα εξετάζεται.

Police are currently dealing with a suspicious vehicle in the car park at @westfieldlondon Shopping Centre in White City. Specialist officers on scene, and the vehicle is being assessed. Cordons in place with road closures. Updates to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 23 Μαρτίου 2018

White City Station - Closed at the request of the police. All trains are nit stopping. Tickets will be accepted on local buses. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) 23 Μαρτίου 2018

Currently responding to an incident at Westfield Shopping Centre. Cordons are being put in place. Please take alternative routes to avoid your journey being disrupted. #teamaskew #Westfield pic.twitter.com/U6Kauit72r — Askew Police (@MPSAskew) 23 Μαρτίου 2018





So I go to visit the new wing of @westifieldlondon and there’s a #suspectvehicle in the car park so they’re pulling police tape in front of me. Whole place evacuated on lockdown. The new @johnlewisretail will have to wait! #westfield ...policemen everywhere pic.twitter.com/FoJPaGyVch — Nevlar (@nevtam) 23 Μαρτίου 2018





Περισσότερα σε λίγο...