Συναγερμός σήμανε στις αρχές του Λονδίνου οι οποίες προχωρούν σε εκκένωση του Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν και της London's Royal Opera House.

Οι πληροφορίες αναφέρουν πως υπήρξε κάποιο ύποπτο αντικείμενο και θεωρήθηκε ότι υπάρχει απειλή για βόμβα.

Μετά από μεγάλη επιχείρηση, φαίνεται πως έληξε ο συναγερμός, σύμφωνα με όσα αναφέρει στο Twitter της η Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House was evacuated this morning along with other businesses in the area. The situation is now resolved with staff and artists returning safely to the building.