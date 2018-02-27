Συναγερμός σήμανε στις αρχές του Λονδίνου οι οποίες προχωρούν σε εκκένωση του Κόβεντ Γκάρντεν και της London's Royal Opera House.
Οι πληροφορίες αναφέρουν πως υπήρξε κάποιο ύποπτο αντικείμενο και θεωρήθηκε ότι υπάρχει απειλή για βόμβα.
Μετά από μεγάλη επιχείρηση, φαίνεται πως έληξε ο συναγερμός, σύμφωνα με όσα αναφέρει στο Twitter της η Royal Opera House
The Royal Opera House was evacuated this morning along with other businesses in the area. The situation is now resolved with staff and artists returning safely to the building.— Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) February 27, 2018
London's Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden are being evacuated over a bomb scare. People are being moved away from the area. A police cordon is in place. Photo courtesy of Missy Mills. pic.twitter.com/UJryPlaGgi— Rich Preston (@RichPreston) February 27, 2018