Ήταν απολύτως φυσικό ο θάνατος ενός μεγάλου μυαλού των καιρών μας να συγκινήσει καλλιτέχνες απ' όλον τον κόσμο. Η απώλεια του αστροφυσικού Στίβεν Χόκινγκ ενέπνευσε καλλιτέχνες απ' όλον τον κόσμο, ωστόσο δύο σκίτσα ήταν τα πιο συγκινητικά όλων, καθώς οραματίστηκαν τον επιστήμονα, έτσι όπως η ζωή και η κλονισμένη υγεία του δεν του επέτρεψε: όρθιο να ατενίζει το απέραντο σύμπαν.
Το πιο συγκινητικό υπογράφει ο Mitchell Toy, από τη Μελβούρνη
Το δεύτερο που οραματίστηκε τον επιστήμονα να πετάει προς μία μαύρη τρύπα - ένα από τα πεδία έρευνας με τα οποία ο Χόκινγκ συνέδεσε το όνομα του, ήταν το σκίτσο της Oriana Estefania, σκιτσογράφου και καθηγήτριας της Σχολής Καλών Τεχνών από τη Βενεζουέλα
Και ο δημοφιλής Έλληνας σκιτσογράφος Αρκάς είπε το δικό του αντίο στον επιστήμονα με αυτό το σκίτσο
Πολλοί ακόμη τίμησαν τον μεγάλο δάσκαλο που έφερε την επιστήμη πιο κοντά στους ανθρώπους με λόγια απλά και όρους κατανοητούς, και αυτό προσπάθησαν να αποτυπώσουν στα αποχαιρετιστήρια σκίτσα τους.
The one and only Stephen Hawking, bon voyage and thank you!!!🙏❤️ . . . #illustration #stephenhawking #hawking #illo #illustrationartist #illustrationart #illustrationartists #art #thedesigntip #designboom #illumuse #folioart #czechillustrators #czechillustrator #tomskipolanski #tomskiandpolanski #prague #pragueart #czech #visualsnack
Rest in peace to one of the greatest minds of our time Stephen Hawking :( pic.twitter.com/R9ILWCG9H3— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) 14 Μαρτίου 2018
My respects and Royal Salute to legend #Mr. #StephenHawking sir #Astronomer, #scientist, #researcher etc,. the one only owner of the valuable brainy thoughts and #determination of the #evolution. The man who made me to choose my #analysis education too. This world is gonna miss your analysis and theory. RIP sir.
In the 1980s the Gallery embarked on an active policy of commissioning portraits of scientists, on the grounds that science and technology make a contribution to British culture which is not always well recognised. . One of the first commissions was of Stephen Hawking, who at the time was known only to specialists for his distinguished work on relativity. It was only in 1988 that Hawking became universally renowned as the author of A Brief History of Time which sold more than 10 million copies in 20 years. . . Stephen Hawking 1942-2018 . . Stephen Hawking by Yolanda Sonnabend, 1985 © National Portrait Gallery, London . #stephenhawking #hawking #nationalportraitgallery