Μια από τις πιο πολύπλοκες κινήσεις του μπαλέτου που είναι τα fouette και στη «Λίμνη των Κύκνων» η κίνηση εκτελείται 32 φορές σε επανάληψη. Όταν κυκλοφόρησε ένα βίντεο της Μίστι Κόπλαντ να αποτυγχάνει στην εκτέλεση της συγκεκριμένης κίνησης, η διάσημη πρίμα μπαλαρίνα έκανε κάτι αναπάντεχο: το μοιράστηκε στο Instagram.
«Χαίρομαι που το μοιράζομαι επειδή για πάντα θα είμαι ένα έργο σε εξέλιξη και ποτέ δεν θα σταματήσω να μαθαίνω. Μαθαίνω από το να βλέπω τον εαυτό μου σε βίντεο και σπάνια έχω την ευκαιρία για κάτι τέτοιο. Οπότε σας ευχαριστώ», ήταν η απάντησή της σε ένα tweet, που με αφορμή το στιγμιότυπο την χαρακτήρισε ως «η ΧΕΙΡΟΤΕΡΗ» και «μια ντροπή».
Link in my profile. I’m happy to share this because I will forever be a work in progress and will never stop learning. I learn from seeing myself on film and rarely get to. So thank you. I will always reiterate that I am by no means the best in ballet. I understand my position and what I represent. I know that I’m in a very unique position and have been given a rare platform. All I’ve ever wanted is to bring ballet to more people and to help to diversify it. I’ve worked extremely hard to be where I am and I believe that what I bring to the table is authentic artistry with a unique point of view through my life experiences, and my unusual path and upbringing. Also as a black woman and black ballerina. I would love to see all of the incredible deserving black dancers get the opportunities that I have. I will forever be humbled and extremely grateful for the fact that I get to do what I love for a living, that I get to do all of the incredible roles that I do, in particular Swan Queen. There are so many ballerinas that never get to experience dancing the most iconic and demanding role in a ballerinas repertoire. I have so so so much respect for what I do and for the ballerinas I stand on the shoulders of. I’m in awe everyday that I am a part of such an incredible art form that has changed and enriched my life in so many ways and that I get to do it all with ABT. I don’t decide who’s promoted or what roles I dance. I never envisioned myself as the Swan Queen after being in the company for almost 15 years before i was given the opportunity. I have such deep and conflicting feelings connected to Swan Lake. As a black woman and as a ballerina given the chance to take on this role. I often question if I deserve to perform this role. My conclusion, I do. Some of the most memorable Swan Queens in history have brought so much more to this role without having to present the incredible and evolved technique of today by doing insane tricks that bring some to see Swan Lake. For the anticipated 32 fouettés. But it is so much more than that.
Link in my profile. People come to see ballet for the escape. For the experience of being moved through our movement and artistry, not to score us on the technicality of what we do. This is why ballet is not a sport. A ballerinas career is not, nor should be defined by how many fouettés she executes. They are a part of the choreography to tell a story of pulling off the entrancement she holds over prince Siegfried. The point is to finish the 3rd act with a whirlwind movement that sucks him in just one last time before it’s revealed that Odile is not Odette. This is the incredible beauty of ballet. To move people. I’m happy to have this dialogue because it’s something I believe in whole heartedly. The history of ballet and it’s origin of pure freedom and expression is what we need to hold onto. Not to come into the theatre as a critic armed with judgement. I do appreciate the changes in the ballet technique, focused on evolving our technical abilities, but the point is to move people and for them to understand the stories we tell through dance. And that is an incredible responsibility and opportunity I will never take for granted.
Το βίντεο από είναι από μια παράσταση που έγινε στις 15 Μαρτίου στη Σιγκαπούρη. «Πάντα θα επαναλαμβάνω πως σε καμία περίπτωση δεν είμαι η καλύτερη στο μπαλέτο. Κατανοώ τη θέση μου και τι εκπροσωπώ», συνέχισε η Μίστι Κόπλαντ, που το 2015 έγινε η πρώτη Αφροαμερικανή πρίμα μπαλαρίνα στην ιστορία του American Ballet Theatre.
Το βίντεο με το «λάθος» της Μίστι Κόπλαντ:
Έκτοτε έχει φτιαχτεί κούκλα Barbie όμοια με εκείνη, ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή της, έχει δώσει συνέντευξη στον Μπαράκ Ομπάμα κι έγινε το πρόσωπο της Estée Lauder. Σε όλη την πορεία της, πάντα τονίζει πως αποστολή της είναι να εμπνεύσει κι άλλους έγχρωμους χορευτές.
Σχετικά με τον ρόλο της ως Μαύρος Κύκνος, είπε πως παρόλο που είναι 15 χρόνια στο American Ballet Theatre ποτέ δεν φαντάστηκε τον εαυτό της στον πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο, ενώ δεν δίστασε να παραδεχθεί τις ανασφάλειες αλλά και τις υψηλές προσδοκίες που καλείται να διαχειριστεί όχι μόνο ως χορεύτρια αλλά και ως «παράδειγμα προς μίμηση».
«Έχω τόσο βαθιά και αντικρουόμενα συναισθήματα σχετικά με την Λίμνη των Κύκνων ως μαύρη γυναίκα και ως μπαλαρίνα από τότε που μου δόθηκε η ευκαιρία να αναλάβω αυτόν το ρόλο. Συχνά αμφισβητώ το αν αξίζω το ρόλο. Το συμπέρασμά μου: τον αξίζω», λέει η Μίστι Κόπλαντ.
Όσο για την περιβόητη κίνηση των 32 fouettés, υποστηρίζει πως το μπαλέτο είναι πολλά περισσότερα. «[Το μπαλέτο] είναι διαφυγή, εμπνευσμένο περισσότερο από την κίνηση και την καλλιτεχνία συγκριτικά με την τεχνική. Γι 'αυτό και δεν είναι άθλημα. Η καριέρα της μπαλαρίνας δεν είναι ούτε πρέπει να οριστεί από το πόσα fouettés εκτελεί... Αυτή είναι η απίστευτη ομορφιά του μπαλέτου. Να συγκινεί τον κόσμο», λέει η ίδια.
Συνάδελφοί της χορεύτριες και διάσημοι, ανάμεσά τους και η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου, εξέφρασαν την στήριξή τους με αφορμή το βίντεο, γράφοντας πολλά θετικά σχόλια στην ανάρτησή της.