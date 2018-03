Dear @louisegray__ and @rottingdeanbazaar. We are sorry. The use of your graphics on our t-shirt was only ever meant to be a celebration of your work. We got caught up in a last minute frenzy and did not contact you to ask for your permission. We are truly sorry about this mistake and want to make it up to you.

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) on Mar 3, 2018 at 1:17pm PST