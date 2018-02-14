Η Jessa O'Brien στον κόσμο του Instagram είναι γνωστή ως η «γυμνή blogger». Είναι ιδιαίτερα δημοφιλής με περίπου 76.000 followers, οι οποίοι δεν την ακολουθούν μόνο για το τολμηρό περιεχόμενο που ανεβάζει στη σελίδα της, αλλά και για την αισθητική των τοπίων που επιλέγει να φωτογραφηθεί, καθώς και για τα ταξίδια της.
Η O' Brien πριν από λίγες μέρες και στο πλαίσιο συνέντευξής της στο "Femail" αποφάσισε να μιλήσει ανοιχτά για τη μάχη της με τον αλκοολισμό, αλλά και για τα σχεδόν δύο χρόνια απεξάρτησής της από το αλκοόλ και για το πώς το Instagram και οι εναλλακτικές μορφές κοινωνικοποίησης της άλλαξαν ριζικά τη ζωή.
Just an outdoor shower pic to remind you that you can (and should 😝) subscribe to my blog via my website at www.thenudeblogger.com 😝💦 #linkinbio and yes, it's FREE! So much relevance between my pic and my message huh? 😂 Well... what are you waiting for? Go and do it already! 😉 with a few projects underway, subscribers are in for a treat 😁 Just wait for the pop-up box to come up on the homepage (give it 10 seconds or so) or go to the sidebar or the bottom of the page if you're on a laptop device 😊enter your email and you're done! 🙌🏽 Apologies I've been a bit quiet lately, just working on EVERYTHING! Anywho, if you can, please support my blog by subscribing over at my website 🙏🏽 it only takes a few seconds 😊 Thank you dearly to those of you who have already subscribed... much love ❤️ Xx . . #blog #subscribe #newsletter #email #blogger #bloglife #social #media #website #outdoor #shower #colours #trees #nature #naked #nude #nudie #naturist #body #positive #freedom #wild #love #lifestyle #yoga #yogi #vegan #mountain #forest
«Όπως οι περισσότεροι από εσάς μου άρεσε να απολαμβάνω κάθε τόσο ένα καλό ποτό, απλώς ίσως με λίγο παραπάνω ενθουσιασμό από το κανονικό. Από εκεί έφτασα στο σημείο ένα μπουκάλι τεκίλα να είναι αυτό με το οποίο ξεκίναγα τη βραδιά μου, τη στιγμή που οι άλλοι μπορεί να απολάμβαναν ακόμη μερικές μπύρες ή το κρασί τους», λέει, αναφέροντας μάλιστα συγκεκριμένη μάρκα ποτού, το οποίο περιέχει 77% αλκοόλ.
«Ας πούμε απλώς ότι ήμουν πάντα εκείνο το άτομο της παρέας με την τρελή αντοχή στην κατανάλωση αλκοόλ, που κανείς δεν ήθελε να πίνει μαζί του, γιατί πάντα έπινα και άντεχα περισσότερο. Εκείνο που με προστάτευε για καιρό ήταν ότι δεν μπέρδευα τα ποτά. Μπορούσα να καταναλώσω 750ml τεκίλα και μετά, όσο χόρευα, τα σφηνάκια που θα έπινα να ήταν πάλι με βάση την τεκίλα. Επίσης δεν έπινα κάθε μέρα, παρά μόνο το Σαββατοκύριακο. Ωστόσο, όταν ξυπνούσα με απίστευτο χάνγκοβερ την Κυριακή, το μόνο που μπορούσε να με συνεφέρει ήταν μερικά ποτέ ακόμη», λέει.
'Tantra trusts in your body. Tantra trusts in your senses. Tantra trusts in your energy. Tantra trusts in you - in toto. Tantra does not deny anything but transforms everything. ❤️ The first thing is the body. The body is your base, it is your ground, it is where you are grounded. To make you antagonistic towards the body is to destroy you, is to make you schizophrenic, is to make you miserable, is to create hell. You are the body. Of course you are more than the body, but that 'more' will follow later on. First, you are the body. The body is your basic truth, so never be against the body. Whenever you are against the body, you are going against God. Whenever you are disrespectful to your body you are losing contact with reality, because your body is your contact, your body is your bridge. Your body is your temple. ❤️ Tantra teaches reverence for the body, love, respect for the body, gratitude for the body. The body is marvellous, it is the greatest of mysteries.' ~ Osho // Tantra: The Supreme Understanding . . #tantra #student #wisdom #osho #quote #body #love #positive #transformation #evolve #self #sacred #union #feminine #divine #kundalini #shakti #energy #naked #nude #beach #sand #nature #ocean #naturist #blog #yoga #yogi #vegan #wanderlust
Η ίδια αποκαλύπτει ότι αποφάσισε να βάλει τέλος σε όλο αυτό, μετά από μία 7μηνη πνευματική ταξιδιωτική εμπειρία, κατά την οποία βρήκε το θάρρος να αντιμετωπίσει την κακή πλευρά του εαυτού της και όλες εκείνες τις ντροπιαστικές στιγμές που είχε ζήσει ως αλκοολική.
Cut the root of the tree and the leaves will wither, cut the root of your mind and samsara falls ~ Osho // Tantra: The Supreme Understanding . . The moment you cut the root of the mind, the identification with it, samsara falls; the whole world falls like a house of cards… Suddenly you are here, but no longer in the world: you have transcended. You can live just the old way, doing the old things, but nothing is old, because you are no longer the old. You are a perfectly new being; this is rebirth. Hindus call it dwij, twice born, for a man who has attained to this twice born; this is a second birth, and this is the birth of the soul. This is what Jesus means by resurrection. Resurrection is not the rebirth of the body; it is a new birth of consciousness ✨ . . 📷 thank you for capturing this @dasilva___ 🙏🏽 . . #osho #tantra #teaching #tantric #quote #consciousness #rebirth #soul #divine #energy #newearth #samsara #transcend #spiritual #blackandwhite #photography #nude #naked #naturist #nature #beach #ocean #yoga #yogi #goddess #blog #vegan #humpday
«Όσο κλισέ κι αν ακούγεται είχα αυτή την τεράστια πνευματική εμπειρία ένα πραγματικό ταξίδι αυτογνωσίας και πολύ απλά όταν επέστρεψα στη βάση μου ήμουν ένας εντελώς αλλαγμένος άνθρωπος. Τότε ήταν που ένιωσα πραγματικά παράξενα, όταν πήγαινα σε εκδηλώσεις ή πάρτι και οι άλλοι περίμεναν να με δουν να πιω. Όμως, αυτό είχε τελειώσει για 'μένα. Σαββατοκύριακα ολόκληρα πνιγμένα στον εμετό . Θολές αναμνήσεις, τραγικές αποφάσεις, διαλείψεις μνήμης, λιποθυμίες».
Namas'cray - 🤸🏽♀️ The crazy in me recognises and honours the crazy in you 🙏🏽 . . Happy Monday beautiful people 💖 I hope you all have an amazing day and the motivation to start the week off with nothing less than magic ✨ . . #happy #monday #morning #yoga #yogi #yogini #namaste #headstand #sirsasana #yogaeverydamnday #beach #tonga #ocean #nature #natural #gaia #earth #magic #goddess #energy #blessed #beachbum #travel #wanderlust #blog #vegan #conscious #lifestyle #active #health
Στα τέλη του 2016 η Jessa αποφάσισε να κρατήσει μόνο τη γύμνια, την αυτογνωσία και τη νηφαλιότητα που κέρδισε μέσα από δεκάδες εφιαλτικές νύχτες, όταν προσπαθούσε να ξεπεράσει την εξάρτησή της.
S O B E R Almost 2 years 💖 So last night I opened up to you all about my journey with sobriety (PLEASE watch my story where I posted about it 🙏🏽). Now, I wasn't a raging alcoholic... but like many of us, I loved a good drink... probably in a little more excess than many others around me. Definitely a binge drinking problem. A bottle of tequila to myself as pre-drinks at times. Drinking it from the bottle whilst others had a beer or a wine. Bacardi 151 my choice of drink for years. Absinthe.. the stuff that got you really intoxicated. That was my kind of drink. I always say that I'm not a half-assed kinda girl... and I wasn't with alcohol either. Whilst I've had some of my most memorable moments whilst drunk and created so many fond memories that I will forever treasure, the relationship was toxic at times. Vomiting was a weekend norm. Bad decisions. Blackouts. I don't regret any of it, but it is no longer in alignment with my journey. It had to fall away. There was no room for it on this path. I wanted my connections to come from a depth of authenticity and not blurry haze. I wanted my social life to revolve around something more than just alcohol. Since giving it up, I have realised JUST how engrained it is in our culture. JUST how addictive the thought of a drink is. JUST how low-vibrational it can be. Honestly, I believe it is mind-numbing, and society allows it because of this very reason. It is not expansive. We have plants and all sorts of other natural things that are illegal... probably because they are mind-opening and make us question the current dogma. Things that don't make us so docile. Because of just how engrained it is in our culture, I have struggled with my social life... but I am getting there. Finding alternative ways to socialise. Doing things that are so much more fulfilling on a soul level. Tonight I honour each and every one of you on the path of sobriety. Whether it was an addiction or it no longer serves a place in your life... RESPECT! ✊ it ain't easy!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Thank you all again for the kind and supportive messages after I posted about it on my story last night 🙏🏽 Who else here is on the path of sobriety? 💖
«Χρειάστηκε να μείνω μήνες καθαρή, μακριά από το αλκοόλ για να καταλάβω πόσο βαθιά βρίσκεται στον πολιτισμό της το να πίνουμε. Πόσο εθιστική μπορεί να είναι η σκέψη και μόνο ενός ποτού», εξηγεί. Η ίδια στο τελευταίο της ποστ στο Instagram και μετά την αποκάλυψη σχετικά με την εξάρτησή της, φρόντισε να μοιραστεί και μερικές συμβουλές που ίσως φανούν χρήσιμες, όπως εξηγεί, σε άλλους που δίνουν τη δική τους μάχη με τον αλκοολισμό.
«Κυρίως, αλλάξτε τον κοινωνικό σας κύκλο, τους φίλους με τους οποίους συνηθίζατε να πίνετε μαζί. Μπορεί για λίγο να αλλάξει ο κύκλος των ανθρώπων που συναναστρέφεστε, αλλά αυτοί που αξίζει να μείνουν κοντά σας, θα μείνουν», καταλήγει στην ίδια εξομολογητική συνέντευξη της.