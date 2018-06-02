The world is a tragedy to those who feel, but a comedy to those who think. Trust me I'm a director, I know things. ____________________________ #thessaloniki #greece #ig_thessaloniki #ig_greece #canon6d #canon_photos #portraitphotography #me #insta_photo #instalifo #mood #director #quoteoftheday #photography #mood #smile #hide #girl #hibye #vibes #igers

A post shared by Maria Boua (@mariaboua) on May 28, 2018 at 4:24am PDT