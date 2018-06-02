Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

Summer shades. #instalifo

A post shared by Spyros Prrs (@s_faraway) on

 

 

 

 

Well the summer is about to come..and a new " untold underwater stories" season is coming up...🏝🐋🐙🐚🌊☉🌘 Εδώ( στην Αίγινα) όπου ο ήλιος και η σελήνη συναντιόνται, οι ακτίνες του ήλιου πέφτουν κάθετα και όχι οριζόντια, όπου παρελθόν παρόν κ μέλλον αντανακλόνται ,εδώ όπου τα νερά είναι υδάτινες αποθήκες αναμνήσεων, και οι μυστηριακοί κραδαμοί του Όλου είναι διάχυτοι παντού.... . . . . . . #greece_hero #arte_of_nature #picoftheday #bestofday #underwater #crystalwater #vibepositivamundo #instalifo #diving #underwaterworld #instalifo #athensvoice #underwaterphotography #underwaterpics #goprooftheday #goprodome #instablogger #freedive #selfievip_pelomundo #infiniteblue #freedivingphotos #saveourseas #oceanviews #oceanconservacy #oceanlove #ecoblogger #sandfworld #splendid_vibe #h2o_nature #seaurchin #gdomeglobal

A post shared by 🌒Achilleas-Akhilesh☉ (@akhilesh_kumar___) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contradiction..p1 #boy #photo #face #photography #instalifo #l4l

A post shared by Aris Pappas (@aris_in_chains) on

 

 

•💏 #instalifo

A post shared by @ marion_kyr on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 