Make sure you kiss your knuckles before you punch me in the face.There are lessons to be learned, consequences for all the stupid things I say and it is no big surprise you turned out this way. The spark in your eyes, The look on your face I will not be late 📸 : @akis_pd _________________________________________ (#vsco #vscocam #vscogr #vscogreece #vscoathens #vscogallery #vscophile #vscogrid #vscogram #vscodaily #vscophoto #vscogirl #instaphoto #instalifo #photograph #photography #picoftheday #photooftheday #photogrid #photoshoot #moodyphotography #moodyportrait #athensvoice #athensvibe #warmtones #streetmagazine #streetphotography )

A post shared by Stella (@_crownthepizza_) on May 14, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT