15.6.2018 | 22:10
Come sail your ships around me and burn your bridges down
Computer loves, Infatuations and Lovers I don’t have to love no more. Something changed but I am still a happy idiot. One who deserves a luvletta, a dirty epic, somebody with Rimbaud eyes to keep me warm in the winter. Do you want it all? Something better than deleted scenes in a state of flesh war and total surrender?
P.S. single inhabitants of the 30-something land only
ΠΟΤΕ: Παρασκευή, 15 Ιούν 2018
ΠΟΥ: In your room
ΕΙΔΑ: ΕΙΜΑΙ:
