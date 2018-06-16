Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
15.6.2018 | 22:10

Come sail your ships around me and burn your bridges down

Computer loves, Infatuations and Lovers I don’t have to love no more. Something changed but I am still a happy idiot. One who deserves a luvletta, a dirty epic, somebody with Rimbaud eyes to keep me warm in the winter. Do you want it all? Something better than deleted scenes in a state of flesh war and total surrender?

P.S. single inhabitants of the 30-something land only
ΠΟΤΕ: Παρασκευή, 15 Ιούν 2018
ΠΟΥ: In your room
