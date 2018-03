PERE UBU -A Small Dark Cloud-

In New Picnic Time, their most anarchic and disjointed work, the style is more violent and whimsical. Some of the songs, performed in a coarse tone bordering on intoxication, inaugurate a new vein of pataphysical dementia.

These songs, slowed down as in a dream or trance, are on the background of a restless technological forest (the first stirrings perhaps of machines which little by little acquire intelligence and free will)



