Pere Ubu - Dub Housing [Full Album]

With Dub Housing, the visionary tone is accentuated but the atmosphere becomes even more ominous. Everyday life is brought back to a demonic ritual, whose victims scream impotently in the total silence. All the songs are immersed in an atmosphere of madness and desperation. ......

Codex, a pirate chorus from the nether world, constitutes the nadir of this psychic depression, of this atrocious "sentimental journey", when not even the strength for hysteria is left.



