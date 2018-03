Cem Adrian & Şebnem Ferah - İnce Buz Üstünde Yürüyorum (Official Audio)

http://lyricstranslate.com/en/ince-buz-%C3%BCst%C3%BCnde-y%C3%BCr%C3%BCyorum-im-walking-slim-piece-ice.html#ixzz5A9GTIoFM



Something still inside me,

ı think it's a hope, it says that.

don't give up to me, I'm quiet.

at distances,

A voice that getting hoarseing says me don't give up.

I'm listening

In a dream, heavily and quietly

I'm walking on the slim piece of ice

barriers in front of me, my eyes are mesmerised

I'm walking through blames

how far will life demolish, break us,

bring us down and throw us away?

how far will my heart go bump and stop,

believe and forget?