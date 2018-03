Sunday is gloomy

My hours are slumberless

Dearest the shadows

I live with are numberless



Little white flowers

Will never awaken you

Not where the black coach

Of sorrow has taken you



Angels have no thoughts

Of ever returning you

Would they be angry

If I thought of joining you?



Gloomy is Sunday

With shadows I spend it all

My heart and I

Have decided to end it all



Soon there'll be candles

And prayers that are said I know

But let them not weep

Let them know that I'm glad to go



Death is no dream

For in death I'm caressing you

With the last breath of my soul

I'll be blessing you