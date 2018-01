Guru Randhawa: Lahore (Official Video) Bhushan Kumar | DirectorGifty | T-Series

The way he laughs,

It feels like he is from Lahore

The way he looks at me,

It feels like he is from Punjab

The way he laughs,

It feels like he is from Lahore

Get the information,

Which village or city does this boy belong.

He has whims of Delhi,

His style is different

His temperament is hot like Bombay

The way he walks,

It feels like he is from London

He has taken away my peace

He is floating in my heart

The silence of his lips

Says everything

He is shooting from his eyes,

He loves me from the heart