Ministry The Missing

he last days

The sinking shunned

The last rites

Of what we have done

So watch yourself

And watch what you say

The martyr dies

So what's at stake?



He takes it for granted

His time's gonna come

He's missing, they took him away!



The last days

The time has come

The last rites

Of what we've become

So watch yourself

And watch what you say

The martyr dies

So what's at stake?



He takes it for granted

His time's gonna come

He's missing, they took him away!



Watch yourself!

They took him away!