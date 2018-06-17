Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...
ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
17.6.2018 | 00:30

Trust and betrayal

My boyfriend fancies my sister.
Well ex boyfriend I guess now. I guess 5 years just went down the drain.
I think I'd like to sleep now and never wake up.
Σούση Σούση 17.6.2018 | 03:39
Warum schreibst du auf englisch?
Kannst du denn kein griechisch?
Ach, egal...
Gute Nacht und süße Träume!

Bis morgen.
