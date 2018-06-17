Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
17.6.2018 | 00:30
Trust and betrayal
My boyfriend fancies my sister.
Well ex boyfriend I guess now. I guess 5 years just went down the drain.
I think I'd like to sleep now and never wake up.
Kannst du denn kein griechisch?
Ach, egal...
Gute Nacht und süße Träume!
Bis morgen.