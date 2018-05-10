το εγραφα στα αγγλικα στο pc για εξασκηση (σιγουρα εχει λαθη) και σας το παραθέτω:



I don’t know why, but as time passes I feel more and more awful. Something weird happens these days. I think all started after an earthquake that happened. Some days after that, I lied on my bed feeling like the bed is moving. I thought it was funny and I didn’t change posture to stop it, so I fell asleep to see a dream in which an earthquake was happening. Anyway, this wasn’t so bad, the dream was interesting. But after that, I feel unexpecting fear out of the blue. At first the reason was fear of earthquake. When my cat rubs her body with her leg, the bed shakes and I used to feel panic for some seconds. Then it started happening without so obvious triggers, like when cars accelerate and I feel the vibration or when I hear some similar sounds of music. One day I felt like an earthquake was happening and I stood still with frightened eyes, so that one of my friends understood my fear. Now I haven’t been afraid of earthquakes for some days, but I feel fear for other reasons sometimes. The past two days blood came instantly up on my brain when I misunderstood something I saw. Both of the times I thought I saw a person, when seeing objects at night. Today I was thinking of how silly I was for these incidents, while I was copying some notes of my friend. At that moment I saw some words that made me anxious again. They were words that I would not use in my project and this made me anxious. In these cases I feel like I am in big danger. They last only for some seconds, but I worry for myself.



Δεν ειναι οτι ψάχνομαι για ψυλογικά και μου αρεσει να έχω πρόβλημα. Απλά δεν τον ελεγχω.