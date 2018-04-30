Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
30.4.2018 | 11:31

Complex

Hello guys!!! I would like to say my problems about my self, well yesterday I was attending a festival with my friends and company, so one of my friend brought his new girlfriend, she was sooo beautiful, well im not jealous about my ftiend in this way nor I like him, but ya know when you see a beautiful woman you say to yourself why? How lucky, I wish be that girl or a little beautiful like her, the problem is that when I see a beautiful girl around my friend I feel in an inferior position, the truth is I dont feel beautiful or be, im a average to low girl and that coming out to others maybe? This cause to my confidence a reduction and I dont know how to suppress that. Plus I lke a young man from my friends and due to the upper reasons maybe he doesnt like me back and neither I was told be beautiful or cute, plus I have never been in relationship or have sex with smn. So yesterday I arrived to my home and started to.cry, I want to try love my self but I cant bc im ungly, I feel ungly and I have nothing to give to the person I like, I wonder if I worth to like this person, I feel like embrarassing him being near to him, one of my best friend know I like this certain man and he teased me about, I dont know I feel useless... I would like to gimme your advise (as I have seen you help other with your advises) in both greek or english
P.S. I can read and speak greek but I dont write greek so good as you, sorry for this and have a nice day
troufaki troufaki 30.4.2018 | 15:07
There's a text just above yours that gives great tips about how to feel better about ourselves and how to build self-esteem. Give it a try. I know it seems like a helluva lot work, but trust me, the rewards are tenfold the amount of work you put in. And in the words of the great Oscar Wilde "Just be yourself; everyone else is taken".
