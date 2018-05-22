The Certainty of Chance
The Divine Comedy
A butterfly flies through the forest rain
And turns the wind to the hurricane
I know that it will happen
'Cause I believe in the certainty of chance
A schoolboy yawns, sits back and hits return
While round the world computers crash and burn
I know that it will happen
'Cause I believe in the certainty of chance
And I believe
I can see it all so clearly now
You must go and I must set you free
'Cause only that will bring you back to me
I know that it will happen
I'm sure that it must happen
Oh I know that it's gonna happen
Because I believe in the certainty of chance
Songwriters: Joby Vincent Talbot / Neil Hannon
The Certainty of Chance lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group