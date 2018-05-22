The Certainty of Chance

The Divine Comedy



A butterfly flies through the forest rain

And turns the wind to the hurricane

I know that it will happen

'Cause I believe in the certainty of chance



A schoolboy yawns, sits back and hits return

While round the world computers crash and burn

I know that it will happen

'Cause I believe in the certainty of chance



And I believe

I can see it all so clearly now



You must go and I must set you free

'Cause only that will bring you back to me

I know that it will happen

I'm sure that it must happen

Oh I know that it's gonna happen

Because I believe in the certainty of chance



Songwriters: Joby Vincent Talbot / Neil Hannon

The Certainty of Chance lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group